Ireland player ratings: No prizes for guessing who got full marks in famous Budapest win

Caoimhín Kelleher (Brentford)

Made a good point-blank save from Sallai in the first half and could do little about either of Hungary’s goals, though no goalkeeper likes to be beaten at the near post as happened with the early header from Lukacs. Made really important saves from Sallai and Szoboszlai in the second half. Launched the long ball forward for the winning goal. Rating: 9

Séamus Coleman (Everton)

Wasn’t able to rally those around him to the extent of some recent displays but still showed his trademark desire and battling qualities. Was taken off midway through the second half as Ireland changed approach to try get more attacking options on the pitch. Rating: 7

Jake O’Brien (Everton)

Not O’Brien’s best display in a green shirt. Was guilty of some heavy touches and misplaced passes early on. Should really have squared a Finn Azaz cross to an unmarked Troy Parrott in first-half injury-time. Was replaced by Ryan Manning at the interval. Rating: 5

Nathan Collins (Brentford)

Stepped off Varga for Hungary’s second goal, allowing the striker time and space to pull the trigger. As the central pillar in Ireland’s defence, the team captain needed to ensure such a mix-up between the centre backs isn’t allowed to happen. Rating: 6

Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town)

Was involved in the mix-up with Collins for Hungary’s second goal when both centre backs stood off the player with the ball – a no-no in any defensive coaching manual. But he provided a great ball for Ogbene that led to Ireland’s penalty. Rating: 7

Liam Scales (Celtic)

Liam Scales celebrates Troy Parrott's winning goal. Photograph: David Balogh/Getty Images

He will be disappointed with his positioning for the home side’s opening goal, but defended very well to deny Styles a goal chance midway through the second half. Scales never gave up and showed great desire and skill to rise highest and deftly nod the ball on for Parrott’s injury-time winner. Rating: 7

[ Troy Parrott completes stunning hat-trick at the death to keep Ireland’s World Cup dream aliveOpens in new window ]

Chiedozie Ogbene (Sheffield United)

Showed real endeavour and class to win the early penalty – Ogbene’s lovely first touch tempted Szalai to commit the foul. Showed huge workrate throughout and Szalai was booked midway through the first half after fouling him for a third time. Unfortunately he pulled his right hamstring while racing after a neat through ball in the second half. Rating: 7

Josh Cullen (Burnley)

Got through a lot of defensive work as usual, but the Irish midfield allowed Szoboszlai to set the tempo all afternoon. Picked up a yellow card for a tired pull on Sallai’s jersey during the final quarter and was taken off soon after. Rating: 6

Jayson Molumby (West Brom)

Molumby was recalled to the starting team after missing out on Thursday night through suspension. Struggled to impact the game as much as he would have liked around a midfield area totally bossed by Szoboszlai. Was hauled ashore after an hour. Rating: 6

Finn Azaz (Southampton)

Finn Azaz picked out a brilliant pass for Troy Parrott's second goal. Photograph: Getty Images

Azaz showed great vision by fizzing around some lovely passes throughout the game – not least his delicate chipped delivery that set Parrott through for Ireland’s second goal. He also whipped in a good ball to O’Brien at the back post in the closing stages of the first half. Excelled when switched to a more central role. Rating: 8

Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar)

A hat-trick in a must-win World Cup qualifier away from home with the third goal coming deep in injury time – that’s the stuff of boyhood dreams right there. Parrott was not involved in the play as often as he was against Portugal, but he finished the game with three goals and the gratitude of a nation. Rating: 10

Substitutes

Troy Parrott celebrates with Festy Ebosele after scoring Ireland's second goal. Photograph: Getty Images

Ryan Manning, Adam Idah, Johnny Kenny, Festy Ebosele and Jack Taylor were all introduced during the second half. Manning came on at the interval and was very busy thereafter while Idah and Kenny both went close to finding the back of the net. Rating: 7

Manager: Heimir Hallgrímsson

If managers live and die by results, then it’s only right to give Hallgrímsson his stripes here – a 2-0 victory at home to Portugal followed by a 3-2 win away to Hungary three days later. That’s practically unheard of for an Irish team. Rating: 9