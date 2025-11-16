Connacht SFC semi-final: McDonagh brothers help Maigh Cuilinn see off Leitrim Gaels

Connacht club SFC semi-final: Maigh Cuilinn (Galway) 4-13 Leitrim Gaels 1-9

The McDonagh brothers, Fionn and Fiachra, led the way as Galway champions Maigh Cuilinn advanced to the Connacht SFC club final with an easy victory over Leitrim Gaels at Pearse Stadium.

The 2022 Connacht champions led by 2-9 to 1-2 at the break and continued to dominate after the restart to book their place in the final against St Brigid’s of Roscommon.

Leitrim Gaels, playing in their first ever Connacht championship match, made a whirlwind start and raced into a 1-2 to 0-0 lead after less than five minutes.

David Regan and Stephen Goldrick landed the points while Fermanagh’s Garvan Jones drilled home the goal into the bottom-right corner after soloing through.

But that was as good as it got and Leitrim Gaels didn’t score again in the opening half. Maigh Cuilinn, much more seasoned after winning three of the last six Galway titles having never won it before, didn’t panic and worked their way back into the game, getting level after 18 minutes thanks to a couple of points from Dessie Conneely and one apiece from former Offaly captain Johnny Maloney, Fionn McDonagh and Niall Walsh.

Fionn McDonagh edged them in front for the first time but the key score came 10 minutes from the break when he combined with Maloney to set Conneely up for the opening goal.

They added a second two minutes later when Maloney’s dipping shot was fisted to the net by Fiachra McDonagh and that helped them go in at the break with a commanding 2-9 to 1-2 lead, with Leitrim Gaels corner back Shane Finn picking up a black card three minutes before the interval.

Liam Moreton got Leitrim Gaels’ first score in 28 minutes when he finished off a good move with a point before Maigh Cuilinn goalkeeper Pierce Greally did well to deny Jamie Rynn.

Any notion of a comeback was quickly dispelled as Fionn McDonagh rattled home two goals in just over two minutes to push the lead out to 4-9 to 1-3 after 47 minutes, with Maigh Cuilinn afforded the luxury of taking off Galway captain Seán Kelly as they emptied their bench.

Leitrim Gaels did likewise as this semi-final ambled to an inevitable conclusion with Conneely landing a two-pointer after 49 minutes before Aidan Flynn, Garvan Jones and Shaun Chandler had late points for the Leitrim champions, who failed to convert several goal opportunities as a season where they claimed their first ever senior county title came to an end.

MAIGH CUILINN: P Greally; A Claffey, M Moughan, E Kelly; S O’Connor (0-0-1), S Kelly, D Wynne; P Kelly, T Clarke; J Maloney (0-0-1), N Walsh (0-0-1), G Davoren; Fionn McDonagh (2-0-3, 2f), Fiachra McDonagh (1-0-0), D Conneely (1-2-3, 1 tpf).

Subs: K Gallagher for Walsh (blood, 41 mins); C Corcoran for S Kelly (43); E McGuire for Claffey (46); M Hynes for E Kelly (49); C Cox for Fionn McDonagh (50); M Bradley for Maloney (56).

LEITRIM GAELS: B Cull; L Chandler, F Cullen, S Finn; S Chandler (0-1), A Flynn (0-1), J Rynn; R Jones, C Jones; J Flynn, G Jones (1-4, 3f), S Goldrick (0-1); D Regan (0-1), L Moreton (0-1), A Farrell.

Subs: C Guckian for Moreton, E Tracey for Farrell (both 39 mins); M Connolly for Ryan (43); B Finn for Cullen (52); J Flynn for Goldrick (56).

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo).