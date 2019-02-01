Nursing leaders to consider more strikes at meeting on Saturday

The leadership of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) is to meet on Saturday to consider further strike action in addition to the five 24-hour work stoppages scheduled to take place during the next two weeks.

Nearly 40,000 nurses are scheduled to go on strike on Tuesday and Thursday next week as part of the current dispute over pay and staffing issues.

The INMO executive committee will meet on Saturday to look at extending the current industrial action as to date, employers have refused to engage with the nurses’ pay claim for a rise of approximately €7,000, equivalent to a 12 per cent increase.

Members of the INMO are also planning work stoppages for three days the following week on February 12th, 13th and 14th.

Informed sources said there had been no new initiatives aimed at finding a resolution since the Labour Court decided earlier this week the parties were too far apart to intervene formally in the dispute.

The INMO said on Friday the Government had not made any serious proposals aimed at resolving the current dispute.