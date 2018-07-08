New rules aim to combat Ireland’s reputation as puppy farm capital

Unannounced inspections of dog breeding establishments are among a series of new measures to be introduced to deal with the growing number of puppy farms in Ireland.

The guidelines, published after lengthy delays including an extended consultation process, come into effect from January 2019.

They include stronger provisions for animal welfare, breeding limits, kennel sizes, exercise areas, socialisation of animals, staffing levels and training, registration and record keeping.

The regulations aim to combat Ireland’s reputation as the puppy farm capital of Europe following exposés of industrial-scale premises where breeding bitches were housed like battery hens, with no rest time between litters.

A BBC Panorama programme two years ago highlighted a case involving an industrial-scale puppy farm in Co Cavan.

The guidelines – contained in a 20-page document - states bitches must not give birth to more than six litters of pups each, and not more than three litters during any three year period.

There is heavy emphasis in the plan on dog housing and the use of portable crates, cages or boxes as kennels is to be banned.

Animals must have kennels with enough space for each dog to “feed, sleep, sit, wag their tails, stand.lie with limbs extended, stretch and move about unimpeded or without touching the sides of the kennel”.

And the guidelines require breeders to have an exercise and socialisation programme which includes human contact.

Dog breeders must register with their local authority and keep detailed records of their animals.

Minister of State for Rural and Community Affairs Seán Kyne, who published the guidelines, said he was happy that local authority vets would be able to make unannounced inspections.

“Better socialised pups, housed in appropriate accommodation, make for better pets. Where there is a focus on socialisation in the key first few weeks of life, there is a smoother transition to life in a family home.”

The Minister said he wanted to see “the highest possible standards achieved by dog breeding establishments”.

He said apart from the guidelines, dog breeding establishments also have to comply with health and safety and animal welfare legislation.

A wider review of animal welfare legislation will take place later this year and will consider which department will have overall responsibility for animal welfare.

Currently the Departments of Community and Rural Affairs, Agriculture and Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht all have a role while Mr Kyne’s department has specific responsibility for dog breeding establishments.

A dog breeding establishment is defined as one with at least six bitches, aged six months or older, used for breeding.

Last year 21 animal owners were convicted following cases brought by the ISPCA including dog owners. A total of 758 dogs were also seized by or handed into the animal welfare organisation in the same period.

Revenue had customs have made a number of seizures of dogs illegally exported to the UK and it is estimated that 30,000 dogs are produced for sale by breeders annually. There were 73 establishments registered with local authorities last year.

The new regulations do not have a limit on the number of dogs a breeder can have for breeding purposes. Critics say that some “farms” have over 500 but the maximum should be 10.