Murder investigation begins after man stabbed in Limerick pub

A murder investigation has begun in Limerick following the fatal stabbing of a man in a pub on Saturday night.

The victim, a 24-year-old man from the Thomondgate area of the city, was in Fitzgerald’s Bar, Thomondgate, when he was attacked and stabbed by another man.

Gardaí have started a murder inquiry and are following “several lines of enquiry”. They are also looking for a motive for the attack.

Assistant state pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster is due to perform a postmortem on Sunday evening.

As part of their investigation gardaí are examining CCTV footage from the pub and from homes and businesses in the area.

The pub was busy at the time and gardaí want to speak to people who may have witnessed the attack.

“People were in the pub at the time and something developed. We are appealing for witnesses. We have a number of names of people who were in the pub but we’d like to speak to everyone who was there at the time,” said a Garda source.

The Garda Technical Bureau is carrying out a forensic examination inside and outside the pub.

Superintendent Derek Smart, who is leading the investigation, said: “It is too early to confirm a motive for what exactly happened.”

Local Sinn Féin TD, Maurice Quinlivan, said the community was “in shock”.

“Fitzgerald’s Bar is my local pub. I live about 200 yards from it,” he said.

“I would encourage anyone who may have any information, no matter how small they think it might be, to forward that information to the gardaí.”

Locals gathering outside the pub were “horrified”.

A woman living nearby, who did not wish to be named, said: “I’m just horrified. I’m just horrified and disgusted. It’s so near. I’m frightened.”

“I came up to (the pub) to see what was going on. I’m just shocked.”

Another woman, who stood across the street from the pub, said: “I’m just shocked.”

“There’s been no problems that we know of (around here) in a long time. When you don’t know what the reason for it is, then It is scary. I don’t know of any reason why it should happen.”

Gardaí said the fatal stabbing happened at 11.55pm, Saturday night.