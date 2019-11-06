Nearly 650 people on trolleys waiting for hospital beds, says INMO

There were nearly 650 patients deemed to require admission to hospital waiting on trolleys in emergency departments or on wards for a bed on Wednesday, nurses have said.

This represents a slight decrease on the near-record number of patients who were queuing for a hospital bed on Tuesday.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said on Wednesday that there were 649 admitted patients waiting for beds across the country.

On Tuesday the INMO said there had been 679 patients waiting for beds – a figure the nurses’ union said was “obscene”.

The INMO said that on Wednesday the hospitals worst affected by overcrowding were Cork University Hospital, where 65 patients were waiting for a bed, and University Hospital Limerick , where 57 were queuing for a bed.

The INMO said there were 48 patients waiting for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The HSE said on Tuesday it regretted that any patient should have to wait for admission from an emergency department to a hospital ward.

It said acute hospitals were continuing to see a year-on-year increase in the number of patients requiring treatment and care.

“By the end of September over 1 million patients had attended our 29 Emergency Departments, 3 per cent more than the same time last year. Almost 263,000 were patients admitted to hospital for further treatment and care,” it said.

The HSE also said there were increasing difficulties in discharging some patients from hospitals when the acute phase of their treatment had concluded because of problems in securing other levels of care.

“The current average number of patients experiencing a delayed transfer of care from our hospitals each day is 633, a 13 per cent increase compared to last year. This significantly impacts hospitals capacity to admit new patients.”

The HSE on Tuesday briefed the Minster for Health Simon Harris on its plans to provide additional home care packages, more transitional care beds and extra funding for the Fair Deal nursing home scheme as part of a new €26 million initiative to address pressures on hospitals this winter.