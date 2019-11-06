Man remanded over Cork drugs seizures worth nearly €200,000

A 28-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged in connection with two drugs seizures totalling almost €200,000 in Co Cork.

Gardaí from Mallow District Drugs Unit backed by officers from the Garda National Drugs Unit and the Organised Crime Bureau made two separate seizures of cannabis herb in the Mallow area on Monday.

On Wednesday at Mallow District Court, Det Gda Will Hosford gave evidence of arresting and charging Lithuanian national Tautydas Morkanus, of no fixed abode, in connection with both seizures.

Mr Morkanus was charged with possessing €70,000 worth of cannabis herb for sale or supply at Killarney Road, Mallow, on November 4th contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He was also charged with possessing €125,000 worth of cannabis herb for sale or supply at Quartertown in Mallow on November 4th, also contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Det Gda Hosford told the court that Mr Morkanus replied “No comment” when the first charge was put to him after caution, while he made no reply to the second charge after he was cautioned.

Defence solicitor David O’Meara said his client was not seeking bail and Insp Miriam McGuire said gardaí were seeking a remand in custody for the accused for a week.

Judge Brian Sheridan granted the State’s application and remanded Mr Morkanus in custody to appear again at Mallow District Court on November 12th.

He also granted Mr Morkanus free legal aid after Mr O’Meara told the court that his client was only in Ireland a few days and had no job and had no means to pay for a legal team.