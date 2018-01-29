Man remanded on bail after €310,000 Tipperary drugs seizure

A 45-year-old Corkman has been remanded on bail after he was charged tonight in connection with a €310,000 drugs seizure by gardaí in Co Tipperary at the weekend.

Liam McCarthy with an address at Liam Lynch Park, Glasheen Road, Cork was charged with four offences following the seizure of €30,000 worth of cannabis herb and €280,000 worth of heroin.

Gardaí from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad seized 1.5 kilogrammes of cannabis herb when they stopped a van in Cashel and 2 kilogrammes of heroin in a follow up search of a house in the town.

Mr McCarthy was brought before a special sitting of Nenagh District Court on Monday night where he was charged with possession and possession for sale or supply of cannabis herb at Dublin Road, Cashel.

He was also charged with possession and possession for sale or supply of heroin at Connors Close, Cashel with all four offences alleged to have happened on January 28th.

Det Garda Paul Leahy gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court Mr McCarthy made no reply to any of the four charges when they were put to him after caution.

Gardaí did not object to bail for Mr McCarthy once certain conditions were attached including that he surrender his passport to gardaí and not apply for any travel documents.

They also sought that he sign on three times a week at Cashel Garda Station, abide by a 10pm to 7am curfew, notify gardaí of any change of address and be contactable on a mobile phone.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath noted Mr McCarthy was willing to abide by the bail terms and she remanded him on bail to appear again at Cashel District Court on March 8th next.