Man for court over Drogheda stabbing
Victim in his 50s was taken to hospital after assault at house on Thursday night
A man has been charged over a stabbing in Knockbrack Downs, Drogheda. Image: Google Maps
A man has been charged following a serious stabbing in Drogheda, Co Louth.
The man in his 20s was detained at Drogheda Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
He was later charged and will appear before Drogheda District Court on Friday.
The incident occured at about 9.30pm on Thursday at a house in Knockbrack Downs.
The man was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. His condition is described as non-life threatening.
The scene is being preserved pending a full technical examination.