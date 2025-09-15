Dublin

Beach in Portmarnock, Co Dublin, closed to swimmers

Swimming prohibition due to overflow from wastewater pumping station expected to last for five days

Crowds enjoying fine weather at Velvet Strand, Portmarnock, in 2021. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
Mon Sept 15 2025 - 16:26

The beach at Portmarnock in north county Dublin has been closed to swimmers.

The closure is likely to last until the weekend, according to Fingal County Council.

A swimming prohibition notice was put in place for Velvet Strand on Monday after a wastewater pumping station overflowed during heavy rainfall on Sunday, causing a potential deterioration of water quality at the bathing site.

The HSE was consulted and warning signs about the closure have been erected at the beach. The swimming ban is likely to last for five days and the taking of water samples will be arranged before the water is reopened to swimmers.

According to Fingal County Council, the beach will remain open, “but beach users are asked to respect the ‘Do Not Swim’ notice as it has been put in place to ensure that the health of bathers is not compromised”.

