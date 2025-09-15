Man and woman arrested in connection with 2010 murder of Lee Slattery in Limerick

Gardaí have arrested two people in connection with the 2010 murder

Gardaí were on Monday questioning a man and a woman arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Limerick 15 years ago.

Lee Slattery’s remains were found by his father, Ray Slattery in a shallow grave in a wooded area at Delmege House estate, near Moyross, on May 31st, 2010.

The 24-year old, from Ballynanty Beg, Limerick, had been shot several times in his body and head.

Ray Slattery, who died in 2021, made the discovery after receving confidential information about where human remains had been buried.

An Garda Síochána on Monday said “a man and a woman in their 30s“ had been arrested as part of the investigation.

“The man and woman are currently detained at Garda stations in the Southern Region under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007,” it said in a statement.

The remains of Lee Slattery were found in a shallow grave near Moyross, Limerick. Photograph: Rip.ie

“Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact them at the incident room in Mayorstone Park Garda Station at 061 456 980, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

The latest development brought to 27 the number of arrests in connection with the murder.

A semi-automatic pistol was found in follow-up Garda searches. The gun was sent to Garda headquarters for ballistics testing to try to establish if it was the murder weapon.

Gardaí were working on the theory that Mr Slattery was murdered over a drug debt.

At the time, a Garda spokesman said he believed “there are people out there with information and we’re anxious that those people come forward, in confidence, and speak to us”.

He said Lee Slattery was a “father of one child” who was “obviously going to be desperately missed by his family”.

“This is an awful way to die, a desperate act, to be left in a shallow grave after being shot.”