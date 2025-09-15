Conor McGregor withdraws bid for nomination to contest presidential election

Former MMA fighter Conor McGregor has announced he is dropping his bid to contest the presidential election.

Mr McGregor was among a number of prospective candidates who were due to address county councils on Monday. Eleven councils were due to hold special meetings to consider nominating a candidate.

People who wish to enter the presidential election must get nominations from 20 Oireachtas members or four local authorities.

In a post on X early on Monday, Mr McGregor said he was withdrawing.

“Following careful reflection, and after consulting with my family, I am withdrawing my candidacy from this presidential race.

“This was not an easy decision, but it is the right one at this moment in time. While I will not contest this election, my commitment to Ireland does not end here.

“I will continue to serve my people by using my international platform to promote Irish interests abroad, to strengthen our economic opportunities, and to advocate for transparency and responsibility in public life at home.”

Muintir na hÉireann, a chairde Ghaeil,



I recently announced my sincere and genuine intentions of running for the office of Uachtaráin na hÉireann.



I am a very passionate Gael and take great pride in our Country.



I have demonstrated this fighting Irish spirit on a world stage… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 15, 2025

In a submission to Dublin City Council last week, Mr McGregor said he, as president, would use constitutional provisions to “restore political power to the Irish citizenry”.

In his letter distributed to councillors, Mr McGregor pointed to his sporting record and says that he has invested in the country through his business activities. He claimed to have “directly helped create thousands of jobs”.

He said his online following allows him to reach, in particular, “younger generations who are increasingly disengaged from establishment politics. This reach would allow the Presidency under my tenure to be more visible, more relevant, and more inclusive than ever before”.

Last year, Mr McGregor was ordered to pay Nikita Hand €250,000 in damages after a High Court jury found he had assaulted her in a Dublin hotel.

In July, he lost his appeal against the jury finding in favour of Ms Hand, who sued him over alleged rape at the Beacon hotel on December 9th, 2018.

Last week, Tánaiste Simon Harris said Mr McGregor “represents the very worst of us” and has “a negligible chance” of getting a nomination. “Conor McGregor is a person who has been found responsible for rape in a civil court in Ireland. That’s a statement of fact,” he said.

Monday has been described as a “super primary” day, with 11 councils due to hold special meetings to consider nominating a candidate.

The councils will hear pitches from aspiring candidates hoping to gain a place on the presidential ticket. Most will vote after their meeting, although some, such as Kildare, will defer their votes until the following week.

Thirteen further councils have arranged for meetings to be held ahead of the final deadline for nominations on September 24th.