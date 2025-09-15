Presidential election: Gareth Sheridan nominated by Kerry County Council

Main Points

Gareth Sheridan has been nominated by Kerry County Council as a candidate in the Presidential election.

Mr Sheridan was approved by the council after being nominated by two Independent councillors. No vote was taken as the council had already decided to approve a nomination.

Kerry will nominate a candidate

Councillors in Kerry have defeated a proposal not to nominate a candidate, which means that councillors will take a vote on candidates.

A candidate is now assured to be nominated by Kerry County Council.

The vote was 18 to 14. All Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael councillors voted for the proposal but were defeated by a combined vote of Independents, Sinn Féin and Labour.

While we wait on the first updates from this morning's council meetings, here is Jack Horgan-Jones' profile of Fianna Fáil candidate Jim Gavin. This is the final part of a video series looking at the three candidates already confirmed to be on the presidency ballot papers next month.

Irish Times Political Correspondent, Jack Horgan-Jones looks at the background of Fianna Fáil presidential candidate Jim Gavin. Video: Dan Dennison

Where will today’s special meetings be held?

Councillors from Laois, Longford, Kildare and Roscommon will hear from candidates this afternoon, with city councils in Galway, Cork and Dublin also convening today. Kerry and Galway City are up first at 11am.

In the second instalment of a video series by our political staff profiling who will be on ballot papers in October, Jack-Horgan Jones looks at the career of independent presidential candidate Catherine Connolly.

Irish Times Political Correspondent, Jack Horgan-Jones looks at the career of independent presidential candidate Catherine Connolly. Video: Dan Dennison

So, how does voting work?

To vote in a presidential election, you must be an Irish citizen, aged 18 or over, ordinarily resident in Ireland and registered to vote.

There are special arrangements for Irish officials on duty abroad (and their spouses or civil partners) who may register on the postal voters list.

You can use checktheregister.ie to see if you are currently registered to vote.

Nominations opened on Friday, September 5th, and are set to close Wednesday, September 24th.

Irish Times journalist Kate Byrne has a helpful explainer on how it all works.

How does the presidential election work? Kate Byrne explains. Video: Dan Dennison

Last week, Fintan O’Toole looked at the presidential election through the lenses of morale and morality.

His opinion piece reflects on collective values shared by the last three holders of the office – Mary Robinson, Mary McAleese and Michael D Higgins – and the political impact of Irish Catholicism. You can read it here.

Council votes so far: Fingal, Mayo and Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown

Fingal County Council voted not to endorse any candidate for the presidential election, by a large margin.

The council rejected a resolution on Friday night to give a nomination to entrepreneur Gareth Sheridan by 18 votes to seven, with five abstentions.

Fingal became the third of the 31 local authorities to decide not to endorse a candidate after Mayo and Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown councils also decided to refrain.

Names already on the ballot paper

So far, three candidates are assured of enough support to have their names on the ballot paper in the presidential election taking place on October 24th.

Fine Gael has selected former minister Heather Humphreys as its candidate and Fianna Fáil has chosen former Dublin GAA football manager Jim Gavin, while the Labour party are backing Independent TD Catherine Connolly.

But who are they and what do they stand for? We will be posting videos by our political staff throughout the morning, starting here with Ellen Coyne's profile of Heather Humphreys.

Irish Times Political Correspondent, Ellen Coyne, takes a look at the life and career of Fine Gael presidential candidate Heather Humphreys. Video: Dan Dennison

Conor McGregor withdraws candidacy

Former MMA fighter Conor McGregor was among a number of prospective candidates due to address county councils on Monday but he withdrew from the process this morning.

In a post on X early on Monday, Mr McGregor said he was dropping his bid to contest the presidency.

Muintir na hÉireann, a chairde Ghaeil,



I recently announced my sincere and genuine intentions of running for the office of Uachtaráin na hÉireann.



I am a very passionate Gael and take great pride in our Country.



I have demonstrated this fighting Irish spirit on a world stage… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 15, 2025

A number of candidates, including Riverdance star Michael Flatley and former Met Éireann Joanna Donnelly have already pulled out of the race to the Áras.

Last week, Tánaiste Simon Harris said Mr McGregor “represents the very worst of us” and has “a negligible chance” of getting a nomination. “Conor McGregor is a person who has been found responsible for rape in a civil court in Ireland. That’s a statement of fact,” he said.

Who is seeking nomination?

Three of the most prominent Independent candidates – entrepreneur Gareth Sheridan, conservative commentator Maria Steen and social media activist Nick Delehanty – have been intensively lobbying councillors in target local authorities over the weekend.

Each needs to be formally nominated by four councils to become an official candidate in the election.

Our political correspondent Harry McGee’s presidential digest offers a detailed overview of what can be expected from council meetings ahead of the day’s proceedings.

“Super primary” day ahead

Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage of the bids by a number of presidential candidates to secure a council nomination to be a presidential candidate. Today has been described as a “super primary” day, with 11 councils due to hold special meetings to consider nominating a candidate.

The councils will hear pitches from aspiring candidates hoping to gain a place on the presidential ticket. Most will vote after their meeting, although some, such as Kildare, will defer their votes until the following week.

Thirteen further councils have arranged for meetings to be held ahead of the final deadline for nominations on September 24th.