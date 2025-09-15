Man sent for trial over arson attacks on Co Donegal church, Orange hall and Masonic hall

The incidents all occurred in close proximity to St Johnston, Co Donegal on August 29th, 2024. Image: Google Streetview

A man is to stand trial charged over alleged arson attacks on a church and two halls in Co Donegal.

Ryan McCrabbe (28), of McCann’s Corner, St Johnston, appeared before Letterkenny District Court on Monday and was served a book of evidence.

The three charges follow a series of fires at buildings in the east Co Donegal village on August 29th last year.

Mr McCrabbe is charged with committing arson at the Royal Orange Hall, Main Street, St Johnston, contrary to Section 2 of the Criminal Damage Act, 1991.

He is also charged with the same offence on the same date at St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston. He is also charged with committing arson at the St Johnston Masonic Hall, Church Lane, on the same date.

Garda Gillian Page told the court Mr McCrabbe made no reply when the book of evidence was served on him in court on Monday. The accused man did not speak during the short hearing.

Garda Sgt Jim Collins told the court the Director of Public Prosecutions had consented to the accused going forward for trial to the next sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court, which commences on October 28th. Judge Brendan O’Reilly issued the alibi warning to the accused.

Defence solicitor Patsy Gallagher said there was consent to bail. He noted that his client suffers from medical issues and receives weekly treatment.

He requested that Mr McCrabbe be represented by junior and senior counsel in the case, with Judge O’Reilly granting the application. A request for free legal aid for the accused was also approved by the judge.