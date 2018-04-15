Man due in court over €38,000 drugs seizure in Co Tipperary

A significant quantity of cannabis has been found in the car of a man who only came to the Garda’s attention because he was speeding.

The suspect now faces a possible 15-year prison sentence because the quantity of drugs found is regarded as being of commercial scale.

Rather than keeping a low profile because of the illegal haul in his car, the manner of the suspect’s driving now means he IS under investigation for possession of drugs, speeding, drink driving and having neither tax nor insurance.

The 39-year-old suspect was pulled over for the speeding offence on the M8 at about 3pm on Saturday by gardai from Cahir, Co Tipperary.

After he had stopped his car and been spoken to by gardaÍ he was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. When the car was found to have no tax or insurance, it was impounded.

However, before the car was taken away it was searched and a substance believed to be cannabis herb was found.

If that is confirmed, as gardai suspect, the seized drugs are worth an estimated €38,000 on the streets.

Under the Republic’s illicit drugs laws, any seizure of drugs valued at €13,000 or more is regarded as commercial-scale drug dealing.

If the suspect arrested in Co Tipperary is convicted in relation to the drugs, that crime carries a so-called mandatory prison term of 15 years.

The arrested man is due before a special sitting of Cashel District Court on Sunday. Gardaí said investigations are continuing.