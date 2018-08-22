Man arrested over crystal meth seizure in Cork city

Gardaí have arrested a man following the seizure of a quantity of crystal methamphetamine in Cork city.

The 48-year-old Irish man was arrested by gardaí following a joint operation with Revenue officers in which a house in the Barrack Street area was raided on Tuesday morning.

Customs officers recovered 100g of methamphetamine - or crystal meth - with a street value of around €6,000 and it has now been sent to the State Laboratory for analysis.

The man has been taken to Bridewell Garda station for questioning.

Dr Chris Luke, a consultant in Emergency Medicine at Cork University Hospital, s warned over the dangers of crystal meth, which he said was on a par with crack cocaine in terms of its harmful effects.

Crystal methamphetamine is a powerful synthetic stimulant which can be highly addictive. It can be smoked, injected, snorted or swallowed.

Dr Luke said that programmes like the hit Netflix series Breaking Bad had “very much helped spread the problem” along with easy access to online recipes and YouTube videos.