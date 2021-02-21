Man arrested after motorcyclist (40s) dies in Co Kilkenny crash

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash in Co Kilkenny on Sunday morning.

A motorcyclist in his 40s died after a crash between a motorcycle and a car on the Callan Road outside Kilkenny city at about 11.30am.

No other injuries were reported.

The man who was arrested was being questioned at Kilkenny Garda station.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, particularly those who may have camera footage who were travelling in the area between 11.15am and 11.45am.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.