Pat Fitzgerald remembered as a gifted trade unionist and dedicated father at funeral in Waterford

A former Waterford Crystal trade union official who died following an incident at his home in the city has been remembered at his funeral as a “true champion of the underdog”.

Widower Pat Fitzgerald, a father-of-three who was in his seventies, died at University Hospital Waterford last Sunday, August 3rd.

A man has appeared in court in relation to an alleged assault on the former ATGWU trade union official.

Wayne Fitzgerald told mourners at the Sacred Heart Church in Waterford that his father had an “inspiring” work ethic and was “passionate about making a difference”.

“Pat found real purpose and fulfilment in his work. His commitment to his craft (as a blower at Waterford Crystal) was unwavering,” he said.

“He was a fierce negotiator and a passionate advocate for workers’ rights. It is hard to believe that 20 years on people still speak about his impact.”

He said his father’s door had always been open to those in need, with “countless” people seeking out help and advice.

“Whether it was about a sick child, a hardship fund or pension advice, Pat was always there to welcome them, listen and to help to the best of his ability.”

Mr Fitzgerald said his father had had a “sharp mind and quick wit”.

“As his family, we are so proud to hear the many sentiments about Pat – that he was generous to a fault, completely non-judgmental and that he always did things his way.”

Mr Fitzgerald said his father was a family man who cherished every moment he spent with his loved ones.

“He would do anything to ensure our happiness and wellbeing. He was always there for us providing support, guidance and unconditional love. Throughout our youth he was our rock, our confidant and our inspiration.”

Fr Gerard Chestnutt told mourners that death was a part of life.

However, he added: “If at all possible, every human being should leave this earth with dignity and surrounded by love. He was entitled to that."

He noted that the latter years of Pat Fitzgerald’s life were not easy after losing his wife Kathleen “far too young” in 2007 and “then his beloved Waterford Glass.”

“He had to carry his crosses. He lost two foundations of his life that could have broken any man or women.”

Jimmy Kelly, Irish regional secretary of the Unite (formerly ATGWU) trade union, who also worked at Waterford Crystal, said Mr Fitzgerald gave his life to the company and the trade union.

“He was a living legend. He had an astute brain. He was great at reading a situation and coming to a solution on the best way forward,” he said.

“Pat had the industrial skills and the people skills to steer the ship through what he often described as shark-infested waters. He was committed to resolving matters through a consensus. That was vital.”

Mr Fitzgerald is survived by his children Wayne, Joanne and Karl, his mother Maura and extended family.

Offertory gifts at the mass included a deck of cards and a piece of Waterford Crystal.

The mass concluded with My Way by Frank Sinatra and the Luke Kelly version of Days by Ray Davies. Mr Fitzgerald was buried in St Mary’s Cemetery in Ballygunner, Waterford.