Man (30s) dies in overnight car crash in Co Meath

A man in his 30s was killed when the car he was driving crashed in Co Meath early Sunday morning.

Gardaí in Trim are appealing for witnesses following the single vehicle fatal collision in Ballivor, Co Meath.

At approximately 4am, gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene at the (R156) Raharney Road near Ballivor.

The sole occupant of the car, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Gardaí said his body would be removed to the mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan for a post-mortem examination. The local coroner has been notified and Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site. Local diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trim Garda Station 046-9481540 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.