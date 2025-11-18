Women see safety from violence as a key aspiration for equality

Violence against and harassment of women are urgent problems that have to be faced, said Minister for Equality Norma Foley. Photograph: iStock

It was “sobering” that for many women the most important change needed to feel equal to men was to be “safe from violence”, Minister for Equality Norma Foley said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the publication of the Government’s National Strategy for Women and Girls 2025-2030, Ms Foley said one of the core messages from consultations was “the importance of safety”.

“It is a sobering thought when you ask what the most important thing that they need [to see] changed to achieve equality with men and their answer is often, ‘I need to be safe from violence,” she said.

“Violence against women and harassment of women are urgent problems that have to be faced ... they are a means of silencing women, of preventing us from participating, of making us afraid.”

The strategy, described as a “whole of Government plan to level the playing field”, aims to eliminate all forms of gendered discrimination.

The first of its seven “key goals” is to ensure women can pursue their ambition and achieve their potential in any field.

Its other goals include that women can live free of violence and harassment; that they can have their fair share of economic and financial power; and that women are able to enjoy wellbeing throughout their lives.

Women being supported to give and receive care when they need it; living free of harmful gender norms and stereotypes; and having their needs taken into account in policy and legislation complete the aims.

Implementation of the strategy will be guided by two action plans overseen by a committee reporting to the Minister and to be adopted from next year.

Describing the persistent gender pay gap – now at about 8.6 per cent nationally but much higher in some professions and companies – as a “critical measure of inequality”, the Minister said mandatory pay gap reporting would be extended to all companies with 50 or more employees by the end of this month.

From Tuesday companies can report their gender pay gap to a special portal for publication on a central pay gap website. While voluntary initially, reporting to this portal will be mandatory from next year.

“I believe this publicly available gender pay gap portal will encourage a larger number of employers to meet their legal obligation,” said the Minister.

Carlien Scheele, director of the European Institute for Gender Equality, said she was “proud” to approve of the strategy.

However, the “low take-up” of paternity leave and paid and unpaid parental leave by fathers “reinforces traditional gender roles and limits women’s economic opportunities”, she said.

“When men take on care, women have the room to lead. That is a win for us all. Changing mindsets and behaviour, however, takes time.”