Claim Trump son-in-law has lost access to US intelligence report

US president Donald Trump’s son-in-law and close adviser, Jared Kushner, has lost access to the most valued US intelligence report, the “President’s Daily Brief”, as the White House imposes greater discipline on access to secrets, two officials familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Mr Kushner, who has been operating under an interim security clearance for about a year, had his access to the highly classified briefing cut off in the past few weeks, said the sources.

A third official, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein recently passed new information to White House counsel Don McGahn that led to the slowing or stopping of Mr Kushner’s pending clearance application. The nature of that information was not clear.

Mr Kushner, a wealthy New York businessman married to Mr Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, has not received his full security clearance because of his extensive financial links, which have taken a long time to examine. He has revised his security clearance form, called an SF86, several times. – Reuters