Man charged with murder after Derrylin house fire that killed four

A man has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of arson in connection with a house fire in Co Fermanagh on Tuesday. The 27-year-old is expected to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A young child was among the four people killed in the blaze in Derrylin. The whitewashed rural bungalow, 15km south of Enniskillen, was destroyed in the fire, which began with an explosion shortly after 7am, leaving a shell surrounded by farm buildings and machinery.

The victims moved to the area only recently, a local priest said, and were members of one family. They had previously lived in the Republic of Ireland and were originally from England. – Additional reporting PA