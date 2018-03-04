Elderly woman dies in house fire in Co Longford

An elderly woman has died following a house fire in Co Longford on Saturday evening.

Gardaí from Granard are investigating the circumstances surrounding the blaze at a house at Camagh, Abbeylara.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at a remote farmhouse at about 7pm.

The woman who died, who is from the area, was in her 80s and lived alone.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but gardaí have confirmed an investigation is under way.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor PJ Reilly said the community had been left reeling by the news as he expressed his sympathy to the family and friends of the woman.

“It’s a very unfortunate that a tragedy such as this has come upon the village of Abbeylara tonight,” he said.