Cameron Reilly murder: 18-year-old man arrested

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Cameron Reilly in Dunleer, Co Louth, last month.

A postmortem confirmed the teenager was strangled to death some time early on the morning of May 26th.

In a statement on Friday morning gardaí said a man was arrested in Dunleer this morning and is being questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Drogheda Garda station.

Garda tape at the top of a field near Dunleer, Co Louth, where the body of Cameron Reilly was found. Photograph: Peter Murtagh

Although a large number of people have been interviewed in relation to the death this is the first arrest.

Mr Reilly’s body was found by a dog-walker in a field popular with young people for meeting up and drinking in the Co Louth village.

Investigators believe Mr Reilly was with a large group of young people on the night he died and that at least some of these may have been present when he was murdered, a source said.

Part of the investigation to date has focused on whether a confrontation outside a chip shop in Dunleer earlier that night was linked to the murder.

Gardaí have also searched extensively for Mr Reilly’s phone - an iPhone 8 with green hard back cover - which they believe could hold vital clues about his last movements and who was at the scene of his death.

They believe it may have been stolen to cover up the killing. The phone has not been found.

Flowers at the entrance to a factory in front of the field where the body of 18 year old Cameron Reilly was found in Dunleer, Co. Louth last Saturday. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Gardaí have asked home and business owners in Dunleer to check their property, including wheelie bins and waste skips, for the phone. “We would also ask anyone offered a phone for sale as described to contact us,” a Garda spokesman said.

Louth Fire and Rescue Service also helped to drain the reservoir in Dunleer in a bid to find the phone.

Gardaí have downloaded CCTV footage from several areas around the town in an effort to track Mr Reilly’s final movements.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda station on 041-9874200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.