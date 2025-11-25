Verona Murphy says photo opportunity with Sinn Féin does not mean she supports party’s Bill

The photograph of Verona Murphy with Sinn Féin politicians and others, since deleted

Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy has strongly denied that she was photographed in support of a Sinn Féin Bill, after she appeared with the party in a picture used to promote the proposed legislation.

A spokeswoman for Ms Murphy said it was “absolutely inaccurate and seriously misleading” to suggest the Ceann Comhairle was supporting the Bill. The role of the Ceann Comhairle requires the office holder to be above active participation in politics and to be impartial.

On Tuesday, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald posted a photograph to X of Ms Murphy and the main Opposition party outside Leinster House.

November 25th was the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

The photo also included sexual violence survivors Sonya Stokes, Leona O’Callaghan and Shaneda Daly - who are all backing a Sinn Féin Bill designed to create new protection orders for victims of sexual violence. The Victims of Sexual Violence Civil Protection Orders Bill 2025 was debated in the Dáil on Tuesday night.

Like the others in the photograph, Ms Murphy is wearing orange - the official campaign colour of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Ms Murphy is flanked by women Sinn Fáin TDs and Ms Stokes, Ms O’Callaghan and Ms Daly, who are all holding a copy of the Sinn Féin Bill, though Ms Murphy is not. Ms McDonald posted the photograph on X, in a post promoting the Bill. “This is a really important piece of legislation which needs to pass quickly. Victims can’t wait any longer,” Ms McDonald said.

The image has since been deleted.

According to the spokeswoman, Ms Murphy’s office received a request from Sinn Féin for the use of the plinth.

“The occasion was to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and a proposal for the wearing of orange to support and highlight the campaign,” she said.

“It was on this basis that the Ceann Comhairle was photographed. To suggest that the Ceann Comhairle was photographed in support of a Sinn Féin Bill is absolutely inaccurate and seriously misleading.”

The full tweet posted by Mary Lou McDonald

The Irish Times understands that Ms Murphy also received a complaint from sexual abuse survivor Máiría Cahill on Tuesday.

Ms Cahill, who was raped as a teenager by a senior member of the IRA and who accused Sinn Féin of trying to cover it up, wrote to Ms Murphy to “complain about your participation in a photograph with Sinn Féin”.

Ms Cahill said she did not need to remind the Dáil of “Sinn Féin’s treatment” of her. “Not only did the Dáil debate the issue at length, but I am a former member of the Seanad.”

Ms Cahill claimed that by standing with the party, “however well intentioned, you have sent a message to those of us very publicly treated badly by Sinn Féin that our cases do not matter. That is most unfortunate.”

Neither Sinn Féin nor Ms Murphy responded to an offer to comment on or respond to Ms Cahill’s correspondence.