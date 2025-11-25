Employee dies following incident at Tayto plant in Co Meath

Gardaí and the emergency services attended the scene promptly, the company said, but did not give any further details. Photograph: Alan Betson

A person has died following an incident at the Tayto plant in Ashbourne, Co Meath, the company has said.

The deceased was an employee of an independent potato supplier and died after a fatal incident at the Tayto premises on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí and the emergency services attended the scene promptly, the company said, but did not give any further details.

Tayto has a large plant in Ashbourne that, according to its website, covers almost two acres.

“It is with profound shock and sadness that Tayto Snacks Ltd confirms that a fatal incident involving an employee of an independent potato supplier occurred at our Ashbourne, Co Meath site this morning,” the company said in a statement.

“We will also be working closely with all parties including the Health & Safety Authority. The safety and wellbeing of all who attend on our site is our highest priority, and we are committed to supporting any investigations into today’s tragic incident.”

The next of kin of the deceased have been informed and no further details were being disclosed while the incident is being investigated, it said.

“We are devastated by today’s incident and our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues impacted by this tragic loss of life,” said Tayto managing director, John O’Connor.