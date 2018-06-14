Two people die in road crashes in Co Cork and Co Mayo

Two people have died in road crashes in Co Cork and Co Mayo on Thursday.

In Co Cork, a car struck a gate post in Mayhill, fatally injuring a male passenger in his 70s and leaving the female driver with serious injuries.

The Ballyhooley road at the junction with Gordon’s Hill is currently closed off for a forensic examination and gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact them at Mayfield Garda Station on 01 4558510.

In Co Mayo, a woman in her 60s died in hospital after her car collided with another car on the Westport road (N5) in Castlebar at 8.30am on Thursday.

The driver of the second car, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road is closed for a forensic examination and gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact them at Castlebar Garda Station on 094 9038200.