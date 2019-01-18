In good health: Simon Harris ‘bowled over’ after birth of daughter

Minister for Health Simon Harris has become a father for the first time.

Mr Harris (32) posted a photograph of his baby daughter with his wife Caoimhe on his Instragram page.

“Today I take on the most important job - Dad!,” he wrote on Friday after the baby was born on Thursday night.

“Caoimhe and I are delighted to welcome our beautiful little daughter into the world. Name to follow!

“So happy. Who knew you could be so bowled over and blown away.”

Mr Harris married Caoimhe Wade in 2017. His wife is from Courteencurragh, Gorey, Co Wexford.

She is a cardiac nurse at the Children’s Heart Centre at Our Lady’s Hospital, Crumlin in Dublin.

Mr Harris announced that his wife was pregnant during the summer by posting the cover a book his wife gave him entitled: Pregnancy for Men, The whole nine months.