A man has died and another has been injured in a shooting outside North Co Dublin gym

A 23-year-old man from Swords has been killed in what is suspected to be a gangland attack.

A second man has been injured in the shooting outside a gym in Swords, north Co Dublin.

The shooting took place at 7:30pm on Thursday evening outside Gym Plus Swords, which is located in the small Applewood estate of the north Co Dublin town.

Shortly after the shooting occurred an announcement was made over the gym intercom requesting if anyone present was a trained doctor or nurse to urgently come to the reception area, according an individual inside at the time.

Gardaí and emergency services are attending the scene. Police helicopters could also be seen in the area shortly after the shooting took place.

The Garda Press Office confirmed officers were responding to a double shooting in the Applewood area. Reacting to news of the shooting, local Labour Party councillor Duncan Smith said the scene outside the gym was one of “total shock”. A large number of people had gathered near the closed off crime scene, he said.

“People are shocked, there are hands on heads, and open mouths, its eerily silent,” he said.

“I know it’s always said, but you just don’t expect it to happen here, this is a young, vibrant area.”

The gym is located near a residential area, across the road from a row of houses, and opposite a crèche.