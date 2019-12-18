High winds to ease overnight as symptoms of storm system Elsa pass

Following a gloomy day of heavy wind and cold rain, many might consider a white Christmas a reprieve from prevailing miserable conditions.

Such notions may be a way off yet, however, and in the meantime there is the unwelcome prospect of more of the same to keep us ticking over.

On Wednesday night, Met Éireann has its eyes set in particular on the south of the country, where Cork has been the subject of an orange status wind warning (the second most severe) at least until 9pm.

It is a symptom of the Atlantic storm system Elsa bringing strong southerly winds with mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h and gusts of up 120km/h.

The rest of the country has not necessarily been spared. A yellow warning (the least severe) alluding to southeast and southerly winds gusting between 90 and 110km/h, is in place until 3am on Thursday. Forecasters, however, offer some hope, with winds due to peak on Wednesday night.

There were signs of this all over social media, with endless photographs of the tangled remains of umbrellas jammed in dustbins.

Irish Rail was tweeting about delays to some of its services and even the wind’s ability to stop level crossings from working properly. Along the coastlines, photographs and videos popped up of black sea swells rolling over beaches and harbours.

Ease overnight

Met Éireann has said the winds will begin to ease overnight and the rain to gradually clear northwards, followed by more clear spells and isolated showers. Temperatures on Wednesday night should bottom out at 4 degrees, the forecaster said.

Thankfully, things on Thursday are supposed to look a lot different, at least at first. A dry morning with bright, even sunny spells will give way to some rain moving northwards, which is expected to eventually turn heavy and possibly prolonged in central and eastern areas later on.

Conditions are likely to continue changing right up to Christmas.

Friday brings the prospect of sun and dry conditions, but rain showers may emerge along the east, south and west coasts. Later that night, frost and fog should creep across the country.