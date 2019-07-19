Girl (15) missing from Navan since Wednesday

Gardaí in Navan, Co Meath are appealing to the public for their assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Kayla Wearon.

The 15-year-old has been missing from the Navan area since Wednesday, July 17th.

She is described as being about 1.6m (5ft 3in) in height of a slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9036400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.