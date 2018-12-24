Gardaí issue appeal over missing Roscommon man

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing 29-year-old Tomas Martinkus, who is missing from his home in Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

He was last seen on December 19th at about 5am. His family and friends are concerned for his safety, a Garda spokesman said.

He is described as being 178cm (5’10”) tall with brown hair and blue eyes. It is not known what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Strokestown Garda station on 071-9633002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.