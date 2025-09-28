Pittsburgh Steelers player assaulted and robbed in Dublin ahead of NFL game

Pittsburgh Steelers player Skylar Thompson was assaulted and robbed in the capital on Friday night. Photograph: Justin K. Aller/Getty

An American football player visiting Dublin for Sunday’s National Football League (NFL) game in Croke Park was assaulted and robbed in the capital on Friday night.

Skylar Thompson, a quarterback with the Pittsburgh Steelers, suffered minor injuries in the incident. He did not require hospital treatment, sources said.

Mr Thompson is with the team but is not expected to play. He is currently in the reserve team following a previous injury.

The Steelers are due to play the Minnesota Vikings in Croke Park at 2.30pm on Sunday as part of an international expansion of the NFL.

Fans at Croke Park ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Minnesota Vikings game. Photograph: Inpho/Laszlo Geczo

A spokeswoman for the team told NFL journalist Tom Pelissero that it is “aware of a situation involving Skylar Thompson on Friday night in Dublin.

“We will have no further comment at this time as we are working with NFL security to gather more information regarding the incident.”

The Garda has been contacted for comment.