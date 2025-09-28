Shane Lowry produces moment of magic at Bethpage as Europe hold on to Ryder Cup

Shane Lowry celebrates after making his putt on the 18th to halve the hole for Europe to retain the Ryder Cup. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Legacy hunters do the hard work themselves. And if Europe carried a record-sized lead over the United States in the final day’s singles session at Bethpage Black, even with a sense of inevitability about the outcome, their destiny was achieved only with a determination and execution that this was their time.

After two days of subservience, the United States finally – if belatedly – fought to salvage pride, and did so with a bravado encapsulated by Bryson DeChambeau, their new version of Captain America, who was primarily responsible for getting electricity into the air with a fightback against Matt Fitzpatrick that had roars reverberating around this prized Long Island real estate.

It seemed to be contagious.

Before a shot was hit in anger, Europe’s overnight lead over the USA had moved on from 11½-5 to 12-5, after Viktor Hovland – who had an MRI scan on a neck injury on Saturday night – woke up unable to flex or rotate his neck and was deemed medically unfit to play, his match with Harris English recorded as a halve. Europe would find it hard to add to the total.

In ideal conditions, sunshine with the barest breath of wind, there were gladiatorial duels conducted with the USA crowd aiming to play the role of 13th man but with the European supporters doing their utmost to make up for their smaller numbers to inspire their own team on completing the first away win in the Ryder Cup since Medinah in 2012.

There was no need for miracles here, not for Europe. But the Americans, who did need something akin to a miracle to mount the greatest comeback of all, performed heroically in their quest to find one.

Shane Lowry celebrates a putt on the 18th green to retain the Ryder Cup for Team Europe. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

Until, finally, and after a tension-ridden afternoon that nobody could have foreseen, Shane Lowry became the latest in a line of Irishmen to etch themselves into Ryder Cup history.

Lowry was magnificent in coming from two holes down with four to play to finish 3-3-3-3, winning the 15th and 18th holes to salvage a halved match against Russell Henley and get Europe to 14 points, ensuring they retained the Ryder Cup.

“I didn’t think it was going to come down to me. The US team did a great job to come back. Today was incredibly difficult. I just said to Darren (Reynolds, caddie), ‘I have to do something’ and I did. The Irish and the Ryder Cup, there is something about it,” said Lowry.

“If I had missed, I don’t think I would have lived it down. I was nervous but I felt like this is where I belong. I have experienced some amazing things, but this is incredible. This is the best team in the world, the best tournament in the world. This is what I want to do for the rest of my life,” he added.

The first singles match went all the way to the 18th, where Cameron Young – on his debut, in front of his native New Yorkers – holed an eight footer for birdie to defeat Justin Rose at the death by one hole. Young had been three in front through 12 holes only for the Englishman to birdie the 13th, 14th and 16th to draw level, only to lose the putting contest on the last.

Xander Schauffele added his name to the American revival, producing a 4&3 win over Jon Rahm.

Then, another American hero. Justin Thomas was two-down to Tommy Fleetwood at the turn but fought hard – his deeds bringing roars that grew louder and louder – to be level on the 18th tee. While Young up ahead sealed his match with a birdie, Thomas followed in his footsteps with a birdie of his own for another one-hole win.

Finally, finally, Europe edged closer to the win that had seemed theirs for the taking. Ludvig Aberg kept cool and calm to close the deal against Patrick Cantlay on the 17th for a 2&1 win.

Matt Fitzpatrick had led by five over DeChambeau through seven holes but was reeled back in by the American’s wizardry, a birdie on the 17th by B.A.D. drawing the match level. Two pars on the last meant a halved match and left the score at Europe 13½ to USA’s 8½.

Where would the half-point required to retain the trophy, or the one point to win, it come from?

Not from Rory McIlroy who, again given dogs abuse from the spectators, went as far as the 18th, but lost out to Scottie Scheffler by one hole. Europe 13½ to USA’s 9½, Scheffler’s first win of the weekend.

It wouldn’t come from Sepp Straka either. US Open champion JJ Spaun – in his Ryder Cup debut – saw off the Austrian by 2&1. Europe 13½, USA 10½.

Yes Lowry! 14-10½.

The Offalyman trailed Russell Henley by two holes with four to play but finished 3-3-3-3, finishing with a six-feet birdie putt on the 18th for a halved match to see Europe reach the magical number 14 to retain the cup heading to Adare.