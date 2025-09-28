Ireland

Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Belfast

PSNI appeals to witnesses or those with footage to contact the force

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene after PSNI officers attended the scene. Photograph: EPA
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene after PSNI officers attended the scene. Photograph: EPA
Sun Sept 28 2025 - 19:31

A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in east Belfast.

Emergency services attended the incident shortly after 11pm on Saturday in the Ballygowan Road area following reports of a road traffic collision.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene after Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers attended.

Inspector Cherith Adair of the PSNI’s collision investigation unit said: “Just after 11pm, we received a report of a pedestrian having been struck by a vehicle in the Ballygowan Road area.

READ MORE

TV guide: the best new shows to watch, starting tonight

John Banville: ‘You cannot censor me. They would try it now with all this wokeist nonsense’

Donald Clarke: We all have more Alan Partridge in us than we would care to admit

Going to hell in a handcart pushed by sentient AI: Time to act, or fold by default

“Our officers attended alongside emergency service partners, however the man was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.”

He added that enquiries were continuing and the force was appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage which could assist our investigation, to contact them.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter