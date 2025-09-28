Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Belfast

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene after PSNI officers attended the scene. Photograph: EPA

A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in east Belfast.

Emergency services attended the incident shortly after 11pm on Saturday in the Ballygowan Road area following reports of a road traffic collision.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene after Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers attended.

Inspector Cherith Adair of the PSNI’s collision investigation unit said: “Just after 11pm, we received a report of a pedestrian having been struck by a vehicle in the Ballygowan Road area.

“Our officers attended alongside emergency service partners, however the man was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.”

He added that enquiries were continuing and the force was appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage which could assist our investigation, to contact them.