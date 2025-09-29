Woman (80s) dies after car crash in Co Antrim

The PSNI is appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward. Photograph: PA Wire

A woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in the Glarryford area of Co Antrim. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the victim was in her 80s.

PSNI inspector Cherith Adair said: “Shortly after 2pm, we received a report that a collision had occurred in the Killagan Road area. Our officers attended alongside emergency service partners, however the woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

Three other people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries, none of which are believed to be life threatening.

“The road, which was closed for a period of time as officers conducted enquiries, has now reopened,” Insp Adair said.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage which could assist with our investigation, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 750 28/09/25.”