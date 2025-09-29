Ireland

Woman (80s) dies after car crash in Co Antrim

PSNI appealing for witnesses after two-vehicle crash in Glarryford area

The PSNI is appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward. Photograph: PA Wire
The PSNI is appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward. Photograph: PA Wire
Mon Sept 29 2025 - 00:16

A woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in the Glarryford area of Co Antrim. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the victim was in her 80s.

PSNI inspector Cherith Adair said: “Shortly after 2pm, we received a report that a collision had occurred in the Killagan Road area. Our officers attended alongside emergency service partners, however the woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

Three other people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries, none of which are believed to be life threatening.

“The road, which was closed for a period of time as officers conducted enquiries, has now reopened,” Insp Adair said.

READ MORE

Ryder Cup player ratings: Tommy Fleetwood stars as Shane Lowry performs when it matters

Deafening music, fancy dress and repurposed GAA merch on day like no other at Croke Park

Deaths of girl and father in Finglas being treated as suspected murder-suicide

John Banville: ‘You cannot censor me. They would try it now with all this wokeist nonsense’

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage which could assist with our investigation, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 750 28/09/25.”

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter