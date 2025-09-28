Ryder Cup live: Shane Lowry holes the crucial putt as Europe win the Ryder Cup

USA 13 Europe 15

That has to go down as one of the great days of the Ryder Cup. Incredible, incredible drama. Europe won one singles match! Ludvig Aberg, take a bow.

I need a whiskey.

Burns races it up nine feet past. MAcIntrye has a chance to tie the match now. It’s a long one but he just misses. Burns needs this to seal his own victory... And he misses!

FINAL SCORE

USA 13 EUROPE 15

Bob MacIntyre’s approach to 18 spins back to 20 feet. Sam Burns’s spins back even further, to 50 feet on the fringe. It’s just a matter of playing this out now.

Everybody is just completely drained now. The American fans have all left and the European players are wrecked. That was incredible sport. There is nothing in sport like a close Ryder Cup.

Morikawa leaves it four feet short. Hatton has two putts to win the Ryder Cup. He cosies it up to the hole and that’s a four. Morikawa will putt out to see can he halve the match between himself and Hatton - and he does! Match tide Europe have won the Ryder Cup.

Europe 14.5 USA 12.5

On the 18th, Morikawa has 116 yards to the pin from the fairway. Hatton is 10 yards closer but will be coming out of the first cut of rough. Morikawa’s approach is terrible - for one of the world’s great iron players, that’s pitiful at such a clutch moment. He’s left himself 50 feet from the middle of the fairway. Hatton steps up and that’s a much better effort. He’s 15 feet away!

Two matches left on the course. Morikawa and Hatton are coming down the last, MacIntyre and Burns are on the 17th green. MacIntyre’s left himself 20 feet, Burns has more like 45.

Griffin hit a brillaint putt up to the side of the hole on 18. Rasmus has 50 to win the Ryder Cup... And it misses by half an inch! He left the pin in to see could he hit it and bounce in but it just shaved the hole. That’s a win for the US.

USA 12 Europe 14

Shane has cleared the course - the US fans are heading for the trains in their hundreds. They do not like draws in American sport!

On the 18th green - Hojgaard and Griffin have both left themselves the guts of 50 feet for their birdie. Griffin just needs to get down in two and you’d imagine that’s a full point for the US.

SHANE LOWRY INTERVIEW

“I’ve been so lucky to experience amazing things. That was the hardest couple of hours of my life! I can’t believe that ball went in - I stood over it going, ‘This is it.’ I said to Dermot walking down 18 – ‘I have the chance to do the coolest thing in my life here.’

“The Ryder Cup means everything to me. I won the Open in Ireland and it was a dream come true but the Ryder Cup for me is everything. So to do that today… Fair play to the US lads, we knew they’d come back at us. I just hope one of the boys can get the half point for the win!”

Europe needs half a point to close it out now. But Bob MacItyre just three-putted from eight feet and Griffin is one up on Hojgaard going down the last. Hatton is tied with Morikawa on the 17th green but he’s pulled it to the left. The draw is a definite possibility now.

1UP Griffin v Højgaard (17)

AS Morikawa v Hatton (16)

1Up Burns v MacIntyre (15)

USA 11 Europe 14

That’s great stuff. Lowry looks like his simultaneously the happiest man in the world and on the verge of a heart attack. He jumps around the green like he’s just got an electric shock. Amazing stuff.

Darcy. Christy. Walton. McGinley. And now Lowry. It has a habit of coming down to the Paddies when it’s close.

This is it Shane - if he holes this, Europe retain the Ryder Cup... AND HE DOES IT!!!

USA 11 EUROPE 14

Henley’s putt is 10 feet, left to right break, through the evening shadows. Not easy but very makeable... And he LEFT IT SHORT!!!

Back on 16, Griffin and Hojgaard halve in pars. Griffin stays one up.

Henley from the fairway bunker on 18. It’s a tough stance, on the upslope and into the wind. OH MY WORD that is some shot. He’s whistled it into 10 feet. Now Shane - 118 yards, what have you got? YES SHANE! He’s put it inside Henley, six feet away. Whatever happens from here, that’s ballsy out.

This is great, great fun.

In the penultimate match, Marikawa leaves one in the jaws. Hatton has a chance down the hill - bu t he leaves it to the right. They’re all square going down the 16th.

Mighty drive down the last by Lowry. He needs to win this hole. And Henley has hoiked his drive away to the left and into the bunker. Advantage Europe.

You’d still rather be Europe than America here. They only need half a point to retain the Ryder Cup and a full one to win. Here’s where we are...

1UP Henley v Lowry (17)

1UP Griffin v Højgaard (15)

Morikawa A/S Hatton (14)

Burns A/S MacIntyre (14)

USA 10.5 Europe 13.5

Shane putts it to four feet. Henley has a 10-footer to win the match... But it misses! Shane has to get this to bring the match down the last... And he does! Serious stones from Lowry.

Griffin wins the 15th against Hojgaard! He’s one up with three to play. This is really going down to the wire.

Lowry on the short 17th. Ach, Shane. He clices it and it catches the slope. That puts him 40 feet away down the hill. Henley can be the dagger here - and that’s a fantastic shot! He’s lasered it in to six feet. That will surely be that unless Shane finds something miraculous.

There is nothing - NOTHING - like a close Ryder Cup.

JJ Spaun has two putts from 20 feet on the 17th to win his match against Straka. This is some comeback by the Yanks. And he does it!

USA 10.5 Europe 13.5

SHANE LOWRY!!

Magnificent shot into 16, leaving himself three feet for birdie. Henley is 16 feet away. Lowry needs this to level the match. But Henley holes it! Lowry follows him in but that’s just a half.

Okay, a badly-needed STATE OF PLAY ALERT

(Europe need one point to win, 0.5 to retain)

There are 5 matches on the course.

USA are up in 3

Europe are up in 0

Two matches are All Square

McIlroy’s putt on 18 is excellent but it just slides by. Scheffler has two putts from 20 feet to win the match. He cosies it up to the hole and that’s another American point.

USA 9.5 Europe 13.5

SHANE LOWRY!

Brilliant approach to 15 from the Offaly man and he cuts Henley’s lead to one hole. That could be huge.

McIlroy hits into 18. His drive was sprayed right into the bunker and that makes his second shot a tough one. He’s finished on the front fringe, leaving himself a 50-footer for birdie. That’s not ideal, especially since Scheffler has given himself 20 feet. Very hard to see Rory winning the hole here, which would mean another point for the US.

Back on 16, more good news for Europe as Ludvig Aberg closes out his match against Patrick Cantlay. Massive point for Europe. They only need another half a point to retain the Ryder Cup.

USA 8.5 Europe 13.5

Fitzpatrick and DeChambeau are on the 18th green. They’re both around 40 feet away. Bryson putts first - and it’s wide left. He’s got two feet for his par. Fitzpatrick next - and he leaves it stone dead. Bryson has to hole his two-footer for a half now. And he does! Brilliant, brilliant match.

USA 8.5 Europe 12.5

JJ Spaun holes one on the 15th and he’s suddenly dormie three against Straka!. Down near the bottom, Hojgaard and Hatton have pulled back their matches against Griffin and Morikawa. Those matches could really matter now.

This is gas!

Rory needs to do something here. Scheffler has made a slight mess of 17 and has left himself with seven feet for par. McIlroy has 25 feet for birdie but it just dies at the hole. Can Scheffler get the half? He can!!

And on the 14th, Schauffele has waxed Rahm. This very much might be happening.

USA 8 Europe 12

This is great stuff, in fairness. The Yanks have done nothing all week but now, with it all on the line, they’re chipping away and chipping away. The first two matches have gone down the 18th and Young and Thomas have won them both. All of a sudden, the Europeans are looking around trying to find the points for somewhere. Aberg is at least guaranteed a half - he’s two up with two to play against Cantlay. But where are the rest of them coming from?

The Fleetwood-Thomas match is on the 18th green. And yet again, the European putt doesn’t drop. Fleetwood just slides by from 25 feet, leaving Thomas with a 12-footer for the win... And HE HOLES IT!!!

USA 7 Europe 12

On the 17th, Fitzpatrick is putting from the fronge and leaves it a good eight feet short. DeChambeau has 24 feet to win the hole - he leaves it just short! But Fitzpatrick has a nervy one for a half... And he lips out! DeChambeau has squared the match after being five holes down.

Okay, maybe this is possibly something now.

STATE OF PLAY ALERT

(Europe need 2.5 points to win)

Europe are up in 1

USA are up in 5

4 are All Square

Rory is running out of holes against Scheffler. He has a half chance to win the 16th from 30 feet but it’s a tired putt up the hill and they go to the 17th with Rory one down.

And suddenly, the putts that were falling for Europe all week are staying above ground. First Rose and now Fleetwood misses. He’ll go down the last with Thomas All Square. Aberg has a chance to go three up on Cantlay and it just turns right at the end. This is still Europe’s to lose. But it’s getting fun.

Rose is up first on the 18th. But he pulls it! Young has 11 feet to win the match... He backs off... He steps up... And HOLES IT! That’s the first point of the day and it goes to the USA.

USA 6 EUROPE 12

DeChambeau is JUST wide with a birdie putt on 16. That would have blown the roof off the place. Fitzpatrick has a chance to win the hole but he just doesn’t hit it. No big deal. Another hole down.

The top match hits the final hole. Rose is nails, wiring one into 13 feet. But Young is equal to it, following him in and sititching it to 11 feet. Ultimately putting contest coming up.

RORY! RORY! RORY!!! He holes it from 22 feet on the 15th and immedaitely turns to give it the big one to the crowd. Magnificent. But Scheffler hits back with a birdie of his own from 12 feet. That’s brilliant stuff from them both.

Justin Rose has a chance to win the 17th but it slides by. The top match goes down the 18th all square. The US badly needs Cam Young to win that hole. Rahm has a chance on 13 to pull one back from Schauffele but it misses left. He’s three down with five to play and running out of holes.

Well now. In fairness to Bryson, that’s four birdies in a row. He’s gone from five down to one down with three to play against Fitzpatrick. Okay, if he turns that one around, maybe there’s a chance of something happening. These top matches are key.

The Sky commentary is hilarious though. “America are in the ascendancy here...” They’re up in three, down in two and all square in the rest. The projected final score is 17-11.

Are we at squeaky-bum time? Not really. The Sky Sports people are talking up the US comeback here but they seem to be wilfully overlooking how little Europe have to do to win. Fitzpatrick is two up with four to play. Aberg is two up with five to go. Other than Rahm, everybody else is either All Sqaure or only one hole down. This is not a close Ryder Cup.

Now Rory. He’s short-sided himself on the short 13th and hasn’t got enough purchase on the chip. That’s left him 10 feet for par. And he misses! Scheffler goes one up with four to play.

STATE OF PLAY ALERT

(Europe need 2.5 points to win)

Europe up in 3

USA up in 4

Four matches All Square

Aberg goes two up on Cantlay after the American makes a complete mess of the par-five 12th. That’s a nice backstop for Europe now in the fifth match. It could well be the Swede who gets to be the one to hole the winning putt.

RORY! That’s an all-world birdie from the back of the green on 13. A brilliant up-and-down for birdie leaves him tied with Scheffler with five holes to go. It’s needed too - a huge roar goes up on the 14th green as DeChambeau pulls one back on Fitzpatrick.

Jon Rahm looks spent. He has holed nothing at all today and Schauffele is taking full advanatge. He holes out on 12 to go three up on the Spaniard. None of Europe’s big four are winning.

Okay, so we’re going to start getting to crux time soon - most likely in the next hour. The top match is on the 15th and both Young and Rose have left themselves around 20 feet for birdie. Justin Thomas almost lands a bomb on the 14th but misses by inches and stays all square. Fitzpatrick is over the back of the 14th with Bryson in close - the Yanks really have to have that one.

Let’s take a quick check in on Shane Lowry. It’s been a real slog between him and Russell Henley - Lowry won the first and the fifth, Henley reeled him in on the second and the ninth. Henley shoudl have gone ahead on the 10th but missed a seven-footer on the low side with Lowry miles away. And now they’re side by side on the 11th fairway. Europe will probably clinch before it gets to these two but it’s an entertaining clash all the same.

It means that with the exception of Fitzpatrick’s match against DeChambeau, every match is either all square or has one hole between the players. Such a pity the teams are so far apart in the overall standings. This could have been a classic Ryder Cup Sunday.

JUSTIN EFFING ROSE!!!

That’s incredible from the Englishman. Back-to-back holed putts and he’s hauled two holes back from Cam Young in the top match. What a man.

Bradley is still chuntering away to the referee about something. He definitely wasn’t happy about whatever went on with Rose on the last hole.

Two bad holes for the Euros. Hojgaard finds water at the eighth and puts Griffin into the lead. Henley cans a putt on nine to square his match with Lowry. USA lead in five matches. Remember though, they need to win nine just to draw. Europe still well on their way to the magic number.

That’s great stuff from both sides on two different holes. On 12, Bryson holes a monster putt to send the crowd into orbit. Fitzpatrick waits quietly for the roars to die down before calmly rolling in a 15-footer for a half. Dynamite matchplay.

Up on the 13th, Rose sprays a wild approach behind a grandstand and just when he’s about to get a favourable drop, Keegan Bradley stomps over and questions the referee’s decision. Rose shrugs and nails his chip to eight feet and holes the putt! That cuts Young’s lead to two. Stellar stuff all around.

STATE OF PLAY ALERT!

Europe up in 3.

USA up in 3.

5 matches All Square.

3UP Young v Rose (12)

1Up Thomas v Fleetwood (12)

DeChambeau v Fitzpatrick 3UP (11)

AS Scheffler v McIlroy (11)

Cantlay v Aberg 1Up (10)

AS Schauffele v Rahm (9)

AS Spaun v Straka (9)

Henley v Lowry 1UP (8)

AS Griffin v Hojgaard (7)

1UP Morikawa v Hatton (6)

AS Burns v MacIntyre (5)

The Ryder Cup ebbs and the Ryder Cup flows. No sooner had Team USA got a glimpse than Europe knuckled down and got to business. McIlroy won a hole. Hojgaard won a hole. Aberg won a hole. The US momentum was killed off in the space of five minutes.

RORY EFFING McILROY!!!

That’s magnificent from Europe’s leader on the 11th. He looks absolutely knackered - as does Scheffler, in fariness. But that’s a 35-footer to square the match. Big pep in his step now.

And Thomas holes it! The US are leading three of the top four matches. And five overall. The crowd finally has something to cheer about. At the same time, we shouldn’t get carried away - Europe are still in a very, very comfortable position here.

Stuff is happening. Thomas spears a brilliant approach to 12 and he’ll have eight feet for birdie to Fleetwood’s 25. Morikawa whistles in a bespoke wedge to five feet on the sixth, with Hatton 20 feet away. Could be more success in the offing here for the US.

Ach, another missed shorty by Justin Rose, whose putting has deserted him entirely today. Cameron Young goes three up with six to play in the top match. And now Collin Morikawa holes a bomb and the US is up in three. Rory is in the hay at the side on the 10th and duffs his chip and leaves his putt short. Scheffler goes one up. The US are up in four matches now. Could this be turning, even just ever so slightly?

3UP Young v Rose (12)

AS Thomas v Fleetwood (11)

DeChambeau v Fitzpatrick 3UP (10)

1UP Scheffler v McIlroy (10)

AS Cantlay v Aberg (9)

AS Schauffele v Rahm (8)

AS Spaun v Straka (7)

Henley v Lowry 1UP (6)

1Up Griffin v Hojgaard (6)

1UP Morikawa v Hatton (5)

AS Burns v MacIntyre (4)

Okay, Malachy Clerkin back to see this out to the end. Lets have a STATE OF PLAY ALERT, shall we?

11 Matches on the course.

Europe up in 2 (Fitzpatrick and Lowry)

USA up in 2 (Young and Griffin)

7 matches all square.

JT wins the 10th hole with a par against Fleetwood, that one is back in the melting pot at 1 up.

Scheffler misses another makeable putt this week as he can’t convert from 7 feet. Poor from the world number 1 and it’s still all square. Only two holes won there on the front 9.

Cantlay knocks some more blue off the board with a great birdie at the 8th. Morikawa does likewise with a birdie against Hatton.

So up steps Shane Lowry with a cracking wedge at the 6th to 5 feet... unfortunately Henley hits it inside him.

2UP Young v Rose (11)

Thomas v Fleetwood 1Up (10)

DeChambeau v Fitzpatrick 3UP (9)

AS Scheffler v McIlroy (8)

AS Cantlay v Aberg (7)

AS Schauffele v Rahm (6)

Spaun v Straka 1UP (5)

Henley v Lowry 1UP (4)

1Up Griffin v Hojgaard (4)

AS Morikawa v Hatton (3)

AS Burns v MacIntyre (2)

Par for Lowry good enough to win the 5th hole and go 1 up against Henley, he looks happy with that, gesturing to the crowd.

Theatrics from DeChambeau as he makes a birdie and gets another one back at 9. That match getting more interesting than it once looked.

More like it from Scheffler at 9 as he puts it close to the hole. McIlroy a good bit short, not impossible to get a birdie but advantage Scheffler.

2UP Young v Rose (10)

Thomas v Fleetwood 2Up (9)

DeChambeau v Fitzpatrick 4UP (9)

AS Scheffler v McIlroy (8)

Cantlay v Aberg 1Up (6)

AS Schauffele v Rahm (6)

Spaun v Straka 1UP (5)

Henley v Lowry 1UP (4)

1Up Griffin v Hojgaard (4)

Morikawa v Hatton 1up (3)

AS Burns v MacIntyre (2)

A mistake by Rose as he is short in two at the par 4 then hits into the bunker. So an easy two-putt par for Young to take a 2 up lead thru 10.

Rory and Scheffler both get down in two for pars and still a stalemate there.

An important few holes by Jon Rahm as he wins 5 and 6 to make it all square against Schauffele, you wouldn’t expect anything different from the big Spaniard.

2UP Young v Rose (10)

Thomas v Fleetwood 2Up (9)

DeChambeau v Fitzpatrick 4UP (8)

AS Scheffler v McIlroy (8)

Cantlay v Aberg 1Up (6)

AS Schauffele v Rahm (6)

Spaun v Straka 1UP (5)

AS Henley v Lowry (4)

1Up Griffin v Hojgaard (4)

Morikawa v Hatton 1up (3)

AS Burns v MacIntyre (2)

Fitzpatrick loses a hole to DeChambeau at the 8th as he makes bogey but still 4 up there and dominating.

Schauffele lets one slip by against Rahm as he misses a short putt, back to just 1 up against the Spaniard.

Rory hits the green at the 8th but an outside chance for birdie, but Scheffler much the same from the other side. Both 30 feet or so.

1UP Young v Rose (9)

Thomas v Fleetwood 2Up (9)

DeChambeau v Fitzpatrick 4UP (8)

AS Scheffler v McIlroy (7)

Cantlay v Aberg 1Up (6)

1UP Schauffele v Rahm (5)

Spaun v Straka 2UP (4)

AS Henley v Lowry (4)

2Up Griffin v Hojgaard (3)

Morikawa v Hatton 1up (1)

AS Burns v MacIntyre (1)

Scottie Scheffler of Team United States and Rory McIlroy of Team Europe shake hands. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty

Birdie for Young at the 9th after Rose had hit a beauty right behind the hole. That’s still 1 up, but Rose battling away against America’s top performer.

Good start by Ben Griffin against Hojgaard, who has struggled this week, he goes 2 up on the Dane.

Superb pitch by McIlroy from the native area at the 7th after he was quite a bit off the green. Scheffler has a long putt to win the hole but just sneaks by. Good half by Rory, match all square

1UP Young v Rose (8)

Thomas v Fleetwood 2Up (8)

DeChambeau v Fitzpatrick 5UP (7)

AS Scheffler v McIlroy (6)

Cantlay v Aberg 1Up (5)

2UP Schauffele v Rahm (4)

Spaun v Straka 2UP (4)

AS Henley v Lowry (4)

2Up Griffin v Hojgaard (3)

Morikawa v Hatton 1up (1)

AS Burns v MacIntyre (1)

David Gorman here, subbing in for Malachy for a short while as he grabs a bite to eat. Going alright for Europe so far, Fitzpatrick’s brilliant start looks to be one of the points, and Fleetwood will fancy beating Thomas from 2 up. That should do it. Rose not out of it of course in the top match either, only 1 down after 8.

Bogey for DeChambeau, he can’t live with Fitzpatrick so far as he pulls another putt left.

Birdie for Hatton as he takes a lead on the first hole.

Meanwhile, Fitzy goes 5 up thru 7. Wow!

1UP Young v Rose (8)

Thomas v Fleetwood 2Up (7)

DeChambeau v Fitzpatrick 5UP (7)

AS Scheffler v McIlroy (6)

Cantlay v Aberg 1Up (4)

2UP Schauffele v Rahm (3)

Spaun v Straka 2UP (3)

AS Henley v Lowry (2)

1Up Griffin v Hojgaard (1)

Morikawa v Hatton 1up (1)

No matter how one-sided a Ryder Cup is, there’s usually an hour or so during the singles where you started building an argument for the chasing team to pull off a comeback. But it’s just not happening here. Any momentum Justin Thomas was looking to build after holing out from the fairway on 6 disappeared on 7. Fleetwood bounces straight back by winning the next and he’s two up again.

1UP Young v Rose (8)

Thomas v Fleetwood 2Up (7)

DeChambeau v Fitzpatrick 4UP (6)

AS Scheffler v McIlroy (6)

Cantlay v Aberg 1Up (4)

2UP Schauffele v Rahm (3)

Spaun v Straka 2UP (3)

AS Henley v Lowry 1Up (2)

1Up Griffin v Hojgaard (1)

Morikawa v Hatton

USA 5 Europe 12

STATE OF PLAY ALERT!

10 matches on course.

Europe up in four.

USA up in three.

Three all square.

Matt Fitzpatrick is steady as rent with the putter and he’s gone four up against the very-much-not-steady DeChambeau. You have to feel for Keegan Bradley - Bryson should be one of his top men but he’s been a complete disaster all week here.

1UP Young v Rose (7)

Thomas v Fleetwood 1Up (6)

DeChambeau v Fitzpatrick 4UP (6)

AS Scheffler v McIlroy (5)

Cantlay v Aberg 1Up (3)

2UP Schauffele v Rahm (3)

Spaun v Straka 1UP (2)

Henley v Lowry 1Up (1)

1Up Griffin v Hojgaard (1)

Morikawa v Hatton

USA 5 Europe 12

Justin Rose has missed again! That’s two in the space of 20 minutes, having been pretty much spotless all week. Young takes advtange and America lead in the top match.

1UP Young v Rose (7)

Thomas v Fleetwood 1Up (6)

DeChambeau v Fitzpatrick 3UP (5)

AS Scheffler v McIlroy (5)

Cantlay v Aberg 1Up (3)

2UP Schauffele v Rahm (3)

Spaun v Straka 1UP (2)

Henley v Lowry 1Up (1)

Griffin v Hojgaard

USA 5 Europe 12

Shane Lowry is on the course and he’s in the lead. He lags a good putt up to the holeside on the first to walk of with a par, which is enough to beat Russell Henley. The crowd were chanting “We trust in Russ!” on the first teee - so much for that! One of the best putters in the world watches a six-footer fall by the right side and Europe have yet another lead.

AS Young v Rose (6)

Thomas v Fleetwood 1Up (6)

DeChambeau v Fitzpatrick 3UP (5)

AS Scheffler v McIlroy (4)

Cantlay v Aberg 1Up (3)

2UP Schauffele v Rahm (3)

Spaun v Straka 1UP (2)

Henley v Lowry 1Up (1)

Griffin v Hojgaard

USA 5 Europe 12

Meanwhile, Fitzpatrick is giving Bryson a complete rinsing. He’s three up after just five holes and looking comfortable.

JUSTIN THOMAS HAS HOLED OUT FROM THE FAIRWAY! Well that’s got the crowd going! It’s the only way he’s going to beat Tommy Fleetwood, in fairness. Huge roar echoes around the grounds.

AS Young v Rose (6)

Thomas v Fleetwood 1Up (6)

DeChambeau v Fitzpatrick 3UP (5)

AS Scheffler v McIlroy (4)

Cantlay v Aberg 1Up (3)

2UP Schauffele v Rahm (2)

Spaun v Straka 1UP (1)

Henley v Lowry

USA 5 Europe 12

STATE OF PLAY ALERT!

Eight matches on course.

Europe up in four.

USA up in one.

Three all square.

And another hole won by the US team - this time we see the rarest sight of this whole Ryder Cup week. Yes, it is our solemn duty to inform you that Justin Rose has missed a putt! And another! Scheffler has squared his match against Rory - a scruffy par from McIlroy who was off the back of the green. The Yanks needs way more of these but that’s a start.

AS Young v Rose (6)

Thomas v Fleetwood 2Up (5)

DeChambeau v Fitzpatrick 2UP (4)

AS Scheffler v McIlroy (4)

AS Cantlay v Aberg (3)

2UP Schauffele v Rahm (2)

Spaun v Straka 1UP (1)

Henley v Lowry

USA 5 Europe 12

Some red on the board at last - Jon Rahm has just had a scruffy three-putt on the first to hand the hole to Xander Schauffele. But Ludvig Aberg has just birdied the second to go ahead of Patrick Cantlay - that’s a lead for Europe in the top five matches now.

Young v Rose 1Up (5)

Thomas v Fleetwood 2Up (5)

DeChambeau v Fitzpatrick 2UP (3)

Scheffler v McIlroy 1Up (3)

Cantlay v Aberg 1Up (2)

1UP Schauffele v Rahm (1)

Spaun v Straka

USA 5 Europe 12

Young and Rose are both making a bit of a mess of the fifth, with the referee getting called in to see if Rose is plugged in the grass by the bunker. He gets a drop and chips out to four feet, which he fginishes off for his par. Young is all over the place too and misses with a 15-footer. That’s clumsy stuff. Europe are up in the top four matches now.

Young v Rose 1Up (5)

Thomas v Fleetwood 2Up (4)

DeChambeau v Fitzpatrick 2UP (3)

Scheffler v McIlroy 1Up (3)

AS Cantlay v Aberg (1)

1UP Schauffele v Rahm (1)

USA 5 Europe 12

More good news for Europe in the second match. Fleetwood tidies up a routine birdie on the par-five fourth, while Thomas foosters about after a wild second shot and ultimately ends up with a par. Tommy goes two up. Dream start for Luke Donald’s men.

AS Young v Rose (4)

Thomas v Fleetwood 1Up (4)

DeChambeau v Fitzpatrick 2UP (3)

Scheffler v McIlroy 1Up (2)

AS Cantlay v Aberg (1)

Schauffele v Rahm

USA 5 Europe 12

First blood to Rory McIlroy! Scheffler was in torouble off the tee and scrapped his way up to the green but couldn’t make par. McIlroy was far tidier, draining an 18-footer for birdie. Europe are up in three of the top four matches!

AS Young v Rose (4)

Thomas v Fleetwood 1Up (3)

DeChambeau v Fitzpatrick 2UP (2)

Scheffler v McIlroy 1Up (2)

AS Cantlay v Aberg (1)

USA 5 Europe 12

And that’s another bad miss from DeChambeau. He played a scorching iron into the short third but raced his putt a good seven feet past. Fitzpatrick was miles away in the bunker but got up and down. So now Bryson needs this nervy one for the tie - and he misses! That’s a three-putt from 10 feet. Brutal. Fitzpatrick goes two up.

AS Young v Rose (4)

Thomas v Fleetwood 1Up (3)

DeChambeau v Fitzpatrick 2UP (3)

AS Scheffler v McIlroy (1)

Cantlay v Aberg

USA 5 Europe 12

Job number one for Team USA today was to get an early red wave going. But DeChambeau and Scheffler have both missed birdie putts on the first. It’s been a real theme of the week - the American team haven’t given their crowd anything to go on. Pitiful stuff really. With almost an hour gone, Europe are up in two and all-square in the other two.

AS Young v Rose (4)

Thomas v Fleetwood 1Up (3)

DeChambeau v Fitzpatrick 1UP (2)

AS Scheffler v McIlroy (1)

Cantlay v Aberg

USA 5 Europe 12

The top match is on the par-five fourth. Rose has just played a lovely chip from the rough to leave himself in gimme range for a birdie. Young has 20 feet for eagle to win the hole - and it just ducks right at the last second. Hole tied, match tied.

AS Young v Rose (4)

Thomas v Fleetwood 1Up (3)

DeChambeau v Fitzpatrick 1UP (2)

AS Scheffler v McIlroy (1)

Cantlay v Aberg

USA 5 Europe 12

Scheffler hits a Schefflerian approach to the first, just behind the pin, leaving him with eight feet for birdie. McIlroy backs off after a bit of chirping from the crowd before bumping one up to around 12 feet. Good chances for the two best players on the planet. Rory’s putt never has the right line and misses on the right. Scheffler tickles one down the hill and it stays right. Hole tied.

AS Young v Rose (3)

Thomas v Fleetwood 1Up (3)

DeChambeau v Fitzpatrick 1UP (2)

AS Scheffler v McIlroy (1)

USA 5 Europe 12

Tommy Fleetwood is up and running. He swishes a delightful approach on the second hole, into 10 feet. He cans the putt and that’s an early lead for him over Justin Thomas.

AS Young v Rose (3)

AS Thomas v Fleetwood 1Up (2)

DeChambeau v Fitzpatrick 1UP (1)

Scheffler v McIlroy

USA 5 Europe 12

Rory McIlroy is on the course. In different circumstances, playing Scottie Scheffler in the Sunday singles would be a heavyweight contest, freighted with all sorts of tension. Let’s see how they fare when everyone assumes the overall result is a done deal. Both hit lovely drives off the first tee and have handy wedges to the green.

Fitzpatrick isn’t going to be intimidated by Bryson here. Sure enough, he hits his second shot on the first to eight feet. DeChambeau has no more than a little bump and run but leaves it around the same distance away. All down to the putting now. Bryson first up - and it slides by! Fitzpatrick steps up and buries his! Drive for show, putt for dough.

1Up Young v Rose (2)

AS Thomas v Fleetwood (1)

DeChambeau v Fitzpatrick 1UP (1)

USA 5 Europe 12

Up on the third, Rose and Young were both in the hay on the right. After chipping out to around six feet, Young hit a sloppy putt, whereas Rose was as nails as he’s been all week. Rose’s hole, match tied.

AS Young v Rose (3)

AS Thomas v Fleetwood (1)

DeChambeau v Fitzpatrick 1UP (1)

Scheffler v McIlroy

USA 5 Europe 12

Haha. That is ludicrous from Bryson DeChambeau on the first. He’s spanked his drive just short of the green, the closest anyone has got to landing it on the first all week. He walks off the green waving his driver in the air. Great theatre. Matt Fitzpatrick is in the right rough. That’s got the crowd going anyway.

1Up Young v Rose (2)

AS Thomas v Fleetwood (1)

DeChambeau v Fitzpatrick 1UP (1)

USA 5 Europe 12

Thomaa gives it a damn good go but that’s a par. Now, can Fleetwood take advantage? Nope. Hole tied in four.

1Up Young v Rose (1)

AS Thomas v Fleetwood (1)

USA 5 Europe 12

In the second match, Fleetwood and Thomas have hit their drives down the first and they’re both in Cameron Young country down the right. Fleetwood pings one in to 13 feet. Thomas has a bit of mud on the ball and comes up short, rolling back to about 25 feet. Advantage Europe.

Which is what Young goes and does! Fantastic puttm tranking all the way. Now Rose needs to hole a 20-footer for a half - and he misses! Young moves to the second hole one up.

1Up Young v Rose (1)

Middling approaches from both players - Rose 20 feet past the hole, Young 25 short of it. Probably looking at two pars here unless someone holes a bomb.

Rose finds the fairway, near the left edge of the dogleg. Young is a far bigger hitter and cuts the corner to land on the right fringe. He’ll have th easier angle into the pin. We’re underway!

Young has been America’s best player all week so it’s no great surprise that he’s going out first for them. Pretty damning indictment of the week his more experienced and celebrated teammates have had though - if things were going better for Team USA, Scottie Scheffler or Bryson DeChambeau would surely be leading them off.

Okay, we’re nearly there. Justin Rose and Cameron Young are heading for the first tee.

Want to know how little tension there is in the final day? Sky are currently showing a pre-cooked item with the European team doing Who-has-the-worst-dress-sense-type interviews. There’s 10 minutes to go until the balls are in the air! Everybody knows this is over before it’s even started.

From our man on the ground in New York...

News from the course - Viktor Hovland is out. That means Harris English will also sit out the singles. So now the score is 12-5. And Europe need two more points to retain the cup, 2.5 to win.

Here’s where we are, then. We’re looking at a record-breaking afternoon. Jamie Kennedy sums it up well.

History on the line today for Europe.



🇪🇺 2.5 points to retain the Ryder Cup



🇪🇺 6.5 points to win every session in a Ryder Cup for just the first time ever



🇪🇺 7.5 points for the largest ever margin of victory for any European team



Interesting one here - Scottie Scheffler’s caddie Ted Scott has just posted this on his Instagram. He and Francesco Molinari got into a small bit of a stramasch yesterday on the way to the 16th tee. Scott clearly doesn’t want any spillover into today.

Yesterday was, as everyone knows, a pretty grim scene - definitely check out Keith Duggan’s account of it. It started early, with a pre-dawn chours of ‘F**k-You Rory’ on the first tee. Well, the news comes overnight that the lady on the microphone at that first tee, an actress/comedian called Heather McMahan has been stood down from her role as MC after footage did the rounds of her joining in on the chants.

The PGA of America, which runs the Ryder Cup, said in a statement: “Heather has extended an apology to Rory McIlroy and Ryder Cup Europe and has stepped down from hosting the first tee of the Ryder Cup.”

No word yet on Viktor Hovland. The Norwegian had to sit out yesterday’s fourball with a stiff neck and was heading for an MRI after play ended last night. If he’s too sore to play in the singles, Luke Donald has to announce it a half an hour before the start of play. That means sometime in the next 30 minutes. If he pulls out through injury, Keegan Bradley has to pull one of his players and both sides are awarded half a point. As soon as we hear anything, we’ll let you know.

The Beatdown at Bethpage. The Lamping in Long Island. Luke Donald’s New York Giants. Whatever name you want to put on the final day of the Ryder Cup, it seems highly unlikely that we’re looking at anything other than a procession. Europe need three points to win, with 12 on offer. The way both teams are playing this week, you could send them out in blindfolds and they’d still win.

Here’s the singles line-up, with the first match out shortly after five o’clock Irish time.