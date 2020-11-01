Funeral of Gerry O’Hare to take place in Co Donegal

The funeral is taking place in Co Donegal on Monday afternoon of former leading republican and journalist Gerry O’Hare, who died in Belfast on Thursday aged 79.

A former Provisional IRA prisoner who joined the organisation on the outbreak of the Troubles, he also edited the republican newspaper An Phoblacht.

O’Hare was one of the IRA prisoners who restrained prison officers in the exercise yard of Mountjoy prison in October, 1973 when a helicopter was used in the escape of three leading IRA members, Seamus Twomey, Kevin Mallon and JB O’Hagan.

He joined the Irish Press group in the late 1970s working in several areas including the newsdesk before being appointed as the Irish Press travel editor. While he travelled the world in that latter position he avoided flights that might land at UK airports for fear of arrest on outstanding warrants in Northern Ireland.

Strong connections

O’Hare founded the magazine Travel Extra when the Irish Press Group closed in 1995.

His first wife Rita O’Hare is the Sinn Féin representative in Washington DC. He married journalist and author Anne Cadwallader, who survives him, in the 1980s.

O’Hare had strong connections in Belfast, Dublin and Donegal. His funeral is taking place at St Columba’s Church, Massmount in Fanad, Co Donegal, on Monday at 2pm.