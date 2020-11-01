19 virus deaths in Northern Ireland over weekend

There were 19 coronavirus deaths recorded in Northern Ireland over the weekend, according to the latest figures from the North’s Department of Finance.

The department reported 11 deaths on Saturday and eight on Sunday, taking the Covid-19 death toll past the 700 mark to 716.

Northern Ireland also is seeing a gradual drop in the number of Covid cases.

The department recorded 649 virus cases on Saturday and 685 on Sunday, bringing the total to 39,116.

This compares with 896 cases on the previous Sunday and 923 on the previous Saturday.

There were 5,145 positive cases reported in the past seven days.

There are now 361 patients in Northern Ireland hospitals receiving coronavirus treatment with 48 in intensive care units and 41 on them on ventilators.

Mid Ulster with 449 cases experienced the highest number of cases per 100,000 of population over seven days. It was followed by Derry and Strabane with 354 cases per 100,000 and Belfast with 334 cases.

The number of cases per 100,000 over the past week in the whole of Northern Ireland was 273.