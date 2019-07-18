Funeral for actor Karl Shiels told he lived life to the full

The funeral Mass for actor Karl Shiels (47) is taking place in Dublin this morning. Shiels, from Chapelizod in Dublin, died on Monday.

He was best-known for his role in Fair City in which he played Robbie Quinn, a shady wheeler-dealer character, for five years.

The Mass is taking place at the Church of Our Lady Mother of the Church, Beechpark Avenue, Castleknock, which is full to capacity with a large crowd also outside.

Among the mourners are well-known figures from the theatre world including actors Pauline McLynn, Owen Roe, Barry McGovern, John Kavanagh, Eamon Morrissey, members of the cast of Fair City, directors Lynne Parker, Fiaich Mac Conghail and Tony O Dalaigh of Gaiety School of acting.

Gifts brought to altar included “his much travelled hat,” his Buddha beads “which always brought him peace,” an LP “because of his love of music,” family photos, and a book of poems.

In his sermon, the Castleknock parish priest said “the length of days is not the sole measure of our lives. What is important is how we have lived, loved and what we have achieved.

“Karl filled his life and lived it to the full. We have a lot to be grateful for as we gather here today.”

The funeral will be followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium.

His family has requested any donations be made to Hope House, Foxford, Co Mayo.

Shiels was a father of twin girls and is survived by their mother Dearbhla,

his partner Laura Honan, father Harry, stepmother Irene, brother Jason, sisters Lisa and Lianne, stepbrother Justin, aunt Nan, uncles John and Jimmy, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

In a statement on Monday Shiels’ agent Lisa Richards said she was “deeply shocked and saddened” by his death.

“Karl was a uniquely talented individual, simultaneously intense, light-hearted, funny, sharp-witted, outspoken and intensely powerful as an actor, director and artistic director of the Theatre Upstairs - where he was such a support and mentor for young writers, actors and directors - and of his own company, Semper Fi before that.”

She described the actor, director and mentor as a remarkable force in Irish theatre who was “hugely loved and respected by all who worked with him”.

“Our thoughts are with his partner Laura and his family, his children and their mother Dearbhla and his many close friends.”

Before moving into acting, Shiels was an electrician. He switched careers in the early 90s when he studied at the Gaiety School of Acting.

He won a Best Actor Award at the Dublin Theatre Festival for his role in Comedians in 1999.

He was nominated for a Best Actor Award at the Irish Times Theatre Awards in 2011 and for 2010 Stage Awards.

Shiels starred in numerous TV shows, including RTÉ’s The Clinic and Titanic: Blood and Steel, Peaky Blinders and The Tudors.