Tributes paid to Irishman who drowned in accident in Madeira

Oleksandr Kurinnyy (44) drowned while on holiday on the Portuguese island of Madeira off the coast of Africa

Tributes are being paid to an Irishman who lost his life in a drowning tragedy in Portugal.

Oleksandr Kurinnyy (44), who was known locally as Alex, drowned while on holiday on the Portuguese island of Madeira off the coast of Africa on Saturday, November 1st.

He was living with his family at Ballycurrane in Thurles in Co Tipperary and had also lived in Tullamore in Co Offaly. His family are originally from Eastern Europe.

Alex had been working at Dew Valley Foods for more than 10 years as a general operative in the meat factory. His family have been living in Thurles for longer.

Paying tribute, one work colleague said, “Sincere sympathies to Svitlana, Vlana and all of Oleksandr’s family on their sudden and sad loss. It was a pleasure to have known and worked with Oleksandr for several years. Thoughts with you all at this difficult time.”

DAPA Dance club in Thurles, which was attended by his daughter, said, “Everyone at DAPA was shocked and saddened to hear of the death of Oleksandr ... our thoughts and prayers are with Lana, Vlada and all his family and friends at this extremely sad time.”

Local Fianna Fáil TD Ryan O’Meara also “extended sympathy to the family at this very sad time”.

Alex is predeceased by his mother Nadia (Kurinna) and is survived by his wife Lana, daughter Vlana, brother Oleksii, colleagues in Dew Valley Foods, neighbours and many friends.

No funeral arrangements have been made as yet. It is understood that the Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to the family.