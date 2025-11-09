‘You can’t stand still’: Stephen Bradley plotting future doubles after FAI Cup success

After adding the FAI Cup to their League of Ireland title, Stephen Bradley’s Shamrock Rovers sit comfortably alongside the all-conquering Hoops team of the 1980s.

“How many times did they win the double?” asked Bradley following the 2-0 defeat of Cork City in an FAI Cup final played before 35,252 spectators at the Aviva Stadium. Three times – 1985, 1986 and 1987.

“Why can’t we go and do that?”

No other club in Irish football comes close to Rovers combination of progressive football and gritty resolve. These traits were exemplified by Rory Gaffney, the 36-year-old striker who scored twice in a six-minute spell to punish the sending off of Cork City defender Harry Nevin.

Nevin was shown a red card just before half-time following a heavy foul on Josh Honohan. Eleven-man City were coping up to then and twice the Republic of Ireland international Sean Maguire stung the gloves of Rovers goalkeeper Ed McGinty. But, down to 10, Cork wilted under relentless pressure.

Shamrock Rovers head coach Stephen Bradley celebrates after the game. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Amid the celebrations, as the Rovers players and their children danced on the Lansdowne Road grass, Bradley remained the same ultra-ambitious manager that guided the club to a first trophy on his watch in 2019. This was his ninth piece of silverware in 10 seasons.

“We have to keep building, people are waiting for us to stand still,” he said when asked about what else there is to achieve.

Bradley had already turned the page: “I don’t believe in putting a ceiling on what we can achieve. They are a young, ambitious group.

“Next year, how do we improve? We go to the next stage in Europe. Can we crack the Europa League? That has to be our aim. We cannot stand still.”

The questions were hinting at the possibility of the FAI entering a recruitment process in the coming weeks for a new Republic of Ireland manager.

The Shamrock Rovers team celebrate with champagne with the FAI Cup and the SSE Airtricity League trophy. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

For Bradley, what will be will be. His youngest child, Josh, got the all-clear from cancer earlier this year while the double was sandwiched between a 1-1 draw away to AEK Athens last Thursday.

“Before Josh got sick I would have been wanting to map out our future. But when Josh got sick it really made me understand that you’ve just got to live in every moment and every day.

“After being in a situation where your life changes in the blink of an eye, I truly believe that now. Whatever my story is, however it’s written, it will be. I’m comfortable with what I am, where I am. I’ve made no secret of what I want to achieve in the game but there’s no grand plans.

“I’m 40. I’m still learning, still trying to be better and like I said, wherever I end up, wherever I do, it’s fine with me.

“I am very lucky. I have the best group of players in the country, the best staff. This year has been incredible for me personally, we’ve done this double together and Josh getting the all clear, it was special.”

Bradley openly prioritised the cup over European matches with Gaffney and Honohan rested from last week’s round trip to Athens.

“Rory is of an age where you have to look after him and pick his games. I felt today was more important, I felt he would cause them problems and he has gone and scored two goals.”

Shamrock Rovers' Roberto Lopes lift the FAI Cup alongside his team-mates. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

Rovers skipper Pico Lopes has also had an unforgettable few months, having helped his father Carlos’ country Cape Verde qualify for the World Cup before racing home to Dublin to witness the birth of his son.

“To be honest, this is the first time I can sit back and celebrate everything,” Lopes admitted. “Because you have to keep your focus, try and win the league, try and win the cup. Since Diego was born, in the back of my head I was thinking: these are the days you want, to celebrate with your kids. I am in a privileged position to be able to do that today.”

Spare a thought for Cork City, going from the cusp of European qualification to their manager Ger Nash having to mastermind promotion from the First Division next year.

“Where does the club go from here?” Nash asked himself. “I think [there is only one] option for a club of this size and with the passion of the fan base – people in the game in Ireland want Cork City to be a thriving Premier Division club.”

Of all places, Dalymount Park was also celebrating last night as Rovers beating Cork in the cup final means that Bohemians’ fourth place finish in the league secures them European football next season.