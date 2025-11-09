Football round-up: Conor McAteer leads Newbridge attack against Madden to reach Ulster Club semi-final

Dean Ryan of Éire Óg is blocked by Martin Power of Rathgormack in the GAA Munster Club Senior Football Championship quarter-final. Photograph: INPHO/ Natasha Barton

Conor McAteer led by example as back-to-back Derry champions Newbridge powered past first-time Armagh champions Madden Raparees to reach the Ulster Club semi-final.

The Newbridge captain was outstanding, scoring four points from play and orchestrating much of the Derry champions’ attacking fluency.

Newbridge, who had beaten Antrim’s Dunloy a week earlier, led by a point at half-time and pushed on after the break.

Madden’s Conor Grimley landed 0-8, including two superb two-pointers in the first half and one late on, but Newbridge, who were beaten in the first round by Clann Éireann last year, always seemed to have an extra gear. The Sean O’Learys now meet Scotstown, who were impressive victors over Naomh Conaill.

Meanwhile, Dessie Conneely produced a brilliant 1-10 as Maigh Cuilinn powered past Shamrock Gaels by 1-20 to 1-9 in Tubbercurry to book a Connacht semi-final against Leitrim Gaels.

The Galway champions, despite missing the influential Peter Cooke, opened an early four-point lead with a brace apiece for Conneely and Cavan native Niall Walsh and were 0-10 to 1-3 up at the break, Shane Deignan netting for the Sligo men.

The Galway champions took full control after the break. Fionn McDonagh, Sean O’Connor and Johnny Maloney added fine points, while Conneely’s late goal capped a dominant finish.

Elsewhere in Connacht, Ballina Stephenites overcame a determined North London Shamrocks side by 1-15 to 0-10 at the Connacht Centre of Excellence to advance.

Dean Ryan of Éire Óg with Tom Walsh of Rathgormack at Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg. Photograph: INPHO/ Natasha Barton

Luke Doherty’s first-half goal was key as Ballina led 1-6 to 0-7 at the break, having played against the wind. The Mayo side were expected to kick on but the Shamrocks, inspired by top scorer Joe McGill (0-6), fought back to level with 10 minutes remaining and with Sean Regan having gone off, Ballina seemed in a bit of bother.

However, their wind-assisted shoot-on-sight policy paid off as Frank Irwin, Mike Murray and Ben Thornton all raised orange flags in the space of three minutes and they eased home by a flattering eight-point margin.

At Kingspan Breffni, Erne Gaels advanced to the Ulster semi-final as they defeated Kingscourt Stars 3-15 to 1-16 after extra time. Managed by incoming Fermanagh bainisteoir Declan Bonner, the Belleek men dominated early, leading by 13 points after first-half goals from Ultan Kelm, Odhrán Johnston and Jack McCann.

Kingscourt rallied, inspired by Cian Shekleton (who scored 0-12), and a huge two-point free from Jordan Morris and a Cormac Yore goal helped force extra time.

Colin Kelly’s Stars scored first in the additional period but the Gaels regained control with key scores from Oisín Kelm, Shane Rooney and Ryan Lyons sealing a deserved win and setting up a semi-final clash with Kilcoo.

In Munster, Clare dual champions Éire Óg’s fairytale season continued as they beat Waterford champions Rathgormack 0-20 to 1-13 at Páirc Chiosóg. County man Mark McInerney delivered a masterclass, scoring a remarkable 0-16, including 11 first-half points.

Michael O'Reilly in action with Sam Callinan and Ciaran Boland in the AIB GAA Connacht Club Senior Football Championship quarter-final in Ballina Stephenites vs North London Shamrocks. Photograph: INPHO/ Evan Logan

McInerney’s three first-half two-pointers more than cancelled out Stephen Curry’s goal as Éire Óg led 0-12 to 1-05 at the interval. Jason Curry inspired a third-quarter Rathgormack comeback as they hit the front at 1-11 to 0-13 but Luke Pyne’s equaliser got Éire Óg going again, with McInerney adding five late points to seal a deserved Munster quarter-final victory.

History was made in Rathkeale as Mungret St Paul’s won their first-ever Limerick Senior Football Championship crown with a 0-12 to 1-5 win over heavyweights Ulster.

The new champions led all the way after John Hutton, who finished with 0-4 from frees, opened the scoring after five minutes. At half-time, it was 0-6 to 0-3, with Darragh O’Sullivan, Brendan Giltenane and Shane Barry also on the mark and a two-pointer from Giltenane early in the second half set the Saints up for a famous win.

In Tipperary, Man of the Match Michael Quinlivan picked up his eighth county SFC medal as Clonmel Commercials crushed Kilsheelan-Kilcash 1-26 to 1-5

Captain Seamus Kennedy also picked up medal number eight, with dual star Peter McGarry another to shine on the day. A Jamie Roche goal gave Kilsheelan an early lead and Commercials only led by three, 0-10 to 1-4, at half-time.

But they opened the second half with an unanswered 1-8 as they wrapped up their 22nd Tipperary SFC title, moving clear on the county roll of honour.