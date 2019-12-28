Five hospitalised after two-car collision in Co Roscommon

Five people have been injured in a two-car collision in Co Roscommon.

In a statement, gardaí said the crash happened around 12.50pm on Saturday at Ardleckna, Elphin, Co Roscommon.

Two women aged in the 30s and 70s were airlifted to Sligo University Hospital with serious injuries. Three men were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Forensic collision investigators carried out a technical examination and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí­ are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward, particularly any road users who may have camera footage who were travelling in the area at the time.

They ask anyone with information to contact Castlerea Garda station on 094 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.