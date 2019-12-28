Fair City actor Jean Costello, known for playing Rita Doyle, dies

Fair City actor Jean Costello, who played the role of Rita Doyle, has died aged 76, RTÉ announced on Saturday.

“Everyone in Fair City is deeply saddened to hear about the sad passing of our former colleague Jean Costello. Jean was a stalwart in Fair City when she played the role of Rita Doyle,” the soap’s executive producer Brigie de Courcy said.

“She entertained the homes of millions of Irish people for over 20 years as she was one of Carrigstown’s most loved characters. We send our deepest condolences to her family and wide circle of friends and colleagues,” she added.

Rita Doyle was one of the soap’s earliest characters when the Dublin-based series began in 1989. The character was married to Bela Doyle played by Jim Bartley.

A notice on RIP.ie says Costello died unexpectedly at the Mater hospital, Dublin on St Stephen’s Day in the loving care of her family.

It says she will be “sadly missed by her loving partner, sons, daughters-in-law, her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother Noel, sister Sylvia, extended family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends”.

Tributes have been paid across social media while funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.