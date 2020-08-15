Fingal County Council lifts bathing ban for Loughshinny beach

Fingal County Council has lifted a “do not swim” noticed from a popular north Dublin beach.

The local authority had imposed the bathing ban at Loughshinny for six days from Wednesday after visual reports of sewage pollution, likely caused by discharge from the wastewater network.

The beach had remained open to uses but the notice was put in place to ensure the health of bathers was not compromised.

However, following results received on Saturday from a sample taken on Thursday, the ban was lifted.

The water quality was rated as “excellent”.