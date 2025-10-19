Tel Aviv soccer derby between Hapoel and Maccabi called off after rioting

Tel Aviv's Bloomfield Stadium, where the derby between Hapoel and Maccabi was called off on Sunday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The Tel Aviv football derby between Hapoel and Maccabi has been called off after rioting and “risks to human life”, Israeli police said.

The match was due to take place on Sunday night at Bloomfield Stadium, a ground the two sides share, as a home fixture for Hapoel.

Footage shared by the police shows projectiles and flares being thrown on to the pitch, as well as unrest outside the stadium.

The Israeli police said it had made nine arrests and brought 16 others in for questioning after the game was cancelled “following disturbances” and its officers had been injured in “serious violence”.

A statement posted on X said: “Disorderly conduct, riots, injured police officers and damage to infrastructure – this is not a soccer game, this is a breach of order and serious violence.

“We have notified the teams and the team’s management and the referees that it has decided not to allow the holding of the game at Bloomfield.

It added: “Dozens of smoke grenades and pyrotechnic devices were thrown, injuring 12 civilians and three police officers. Forces at the scene arrested nine suspects and detained 16 others for questioning.”

A Maccabi statement read: “Following the police’s decision, it was determined that the Tel Aviv derby will not take place tonight.”

It came after Maccabi supporters were informed last week that they would not be allowed to attend November’s Europa League game against Aston Villa in Birmingham.

Birmingham’s safety advisory group – made up of local stakeholders, West Midlands police and event organisers – said the decision had been made due to a high risk of violence based on “current intelligence and previous incidents”.

The decision caused political uproar, with UK prime minister Keir Starmer condemning the move on Thursday and several figures urging for the ban to be lifted.

“This is the wrong decision. We will not tolerate anti-Semitism on our streets,” he said. “The role of the police is to ensure all football fans can enjoy the game, without fear of violence or intimidation.” – Guardian

Ayoub Khan, the independent MP for Perry Barr in Birmingham, reiterated his opposition to Maccabi Tel Aviv fans being allowed to travel in a post on X: “Shame on all those disgraceful politicians and news anchors that conflated this matter!

“It was never about religion but everything to do about hooligans! These hooligans are not welcome in my constituency!”