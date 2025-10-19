Businessman ‘Ted’ O’Neill left estate valued at €14.7m

William Clayton Love, who was central to advancement of lab medicine services in Ireland, left €2.48m. File image

Dublin businessman ‘Ted’ O’Neill left estate valued at €14.7 million when he died in October last year, according to the Probate Office.

A chartered accountant by profession, Timothy Joseph ‘Ted’ O’Neill, of Roebuck Road, Clonskeagh, south Dublin, spent the early part of his career with Atkins Chirnside & Co, which went on to become part of global accountancy giant PwC.

He was executive chairman of the investment conglomerate Norish in 2021 when the company sold its UK chilled foods warehousing division for €65 million (£57 million).

After the sale, the group, which was also involved in product-sourcing of meat, dairy and fish as well as dairy farming and manufacturing of nutritional products, continued to operate under a new name, Roebuck Food Company plc

Mr O’Neill remained as chairman of Roebuck Food Company and continued to be an investor and director of private companies based in Ireland.

In other grants of probate, William Clayton Love, of Kilteragh Pines, Foxrock, Co Dublin, left estate valued at €2.48 million when he died in last March.

Mr Love set up clinical biochemistry services in Sir Patrick Dun’s and St James’s hospitals as well as establishing the master’s degree course in clinical biochemistry at Trinity College Dublin.

He was a central figure in developing the diagnostic laboratory support service at St James’s and was also central to the advancement of laboratory medicine services in Ireland.

Ann Brigid Kellett of Cavan Road, Oldcastle, Co Meath, left estate valued at €6.4 million when she died in October last year.

Her family owned the Kellett Group, which has been manufacturing and selling beds and mattresses, notably through the Respa Beds brand, for three generations.

Sarah Elizabeth Angel, of Newtown Prospect, Kilcock, Co Kildare, left estate valued at almost €8.4 million when she died last February 25th.

Her name appears in the Peerage of Great Britain, which comprises the family members of all extant peerages created in the Kingdom of Great Britain between the Acts of Union 1707 and the Acts of Union 1800.

The value of estates include assets such as a family home and land and other investments.