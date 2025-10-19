How agreeable are you?

I’m very agreeable in the sense that I respect everybody’s opinion. Consensus is very important, particularly in a working environment, and I like diplomacy over anything that’s aggressive.

What’s your middle name and what do you think of it?

My middle name is Mary, which is very traditionally Irish. Audrey is so different, particularly for a child born in 1977 – it was a little bit exotic for the time. My mother just liked the name, so she must have decided she had to balance it out with the tradition of Mary.

Where is your favourite place in Ireland?

Dollar Bay in Wexford. It’s down near the Hook Peninsula, and it’s a beautiful, unspoiled beach in the sense that only the locals know about it. Although, since Covid times, with domestic tourism, I think it’s becoming more known now.

Describe yourself in three words.

I would say enthusiastic, determined and resilient. You have to have a love for life, of people, and a natural curiosity, and I think that has led me to come across as enthusiastic. I would be very determined in the sense that I would be focused on certain things that I know I have to achieve. As for resilience, there’s that wonderful Samuel Beckett quote of “failing better”. If you get back up again and keep going, it’s extraordinary what life will bring you.

When did you last get angry?

Recently, I was at a concert with my 12-year-old daughter. I noticed that a lot of young girls attending the same concert were quite dolled up in a way that I didn’t think was appropriate for their age, in terms of a tan, makeup and clothing. It made me concerned that maybe young people feel they have to grow up too quickly.

What have you lost that you would like to have back?

It would be people who have passed away, obviously, like my two grandmothers and my grandfather. People who would have been extraordinary, like the late Mary Boydell, who really helped me in my career. The point of having a National Library is that it’s actually the memory-keeper of the nation, so memories to me, personally and professionally, are what my whole life is about.

What is your strongest childhood memory?

Probably when we moved from Gorey, Co Wexford, to Swords, Co Dublin. I would have been just under five years of age, and I remember the excitement of it. It’s a seminal memory, investigating the new place and still keeping in contact with everybody back home. I feel very lucky that I had an urban and more rural existence side by side.

Where do you come in your family’s birth order, and has this defined you?

I’m the eldest of three, with a younger sister and brother. There’s a sense of responsibility that comes with being the eldest. I enjoyed the responsibility, but when you’re the eldest daughter, particularly in Irish culture, it definitely defines you. A friend of mine said that the eldest is almost like an only child who just happened to have siblings, and there is an element of truth in that.

What do you expect to happen when you die?

I would hope there is such a place as heaven, but for me, it’s more about a connection to your ancestors. I would have studied a lot of Asian culture, particularly in my career, and that whole connection to ancestry appeals to me. It’s hard to define, but it’s more than just a feeling. Others would call it a belief system. I wouldn’t go that far, but because I started my career as an archaeologist, I’m aware of the longevity of human existence.

When were you happiest?

I’m very lucky. I’m happily married with two gorgeous children. The last decade and a half, I feel like it’s the happiest. I like getting older, though. I’m not one of those women who prefer to be young, but that could be the archaeologist in me – the older you get, the more interesting you are!

Which actor would play you in a biopic about your life?

Oh my God, I haven’t a clue. You can change your appearance, of course, but somebody like Helena Bonham Carter, who really delivers, whether it be on stage or screen. Saoirse Ronan is fantastic, also, but she’s far too young to play me. Maybe when she’s older, who knows?

What is your biggest career/personal regret?

The only regret would be to have had more time with my grandfather. He died when I was 14, and if I’d been a bit older, I would have asked him more pertinent questions about his experiences, particularly in the War of Independence. Yes, that’s a regret.

Have you any psychological quirks?

I don’t have much patience, either personally or professionally, and that would probably be my worst trait. I feel like you can’t sit on things. By all means, think and act, but don’t let thinking get in the way of action.

In conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea