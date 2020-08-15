Man arrested in Kilkenny for possession of explosives

A man in his 30s has been arrested for possession of explosives in Kilkenny.

The man was arrested after gardaí were alerted to unusual activity at a property on Church Lane in Kilkenny.

The Garda technical bureau and army explosive ordnance disposal unit were called to the scene at around 7pm on Friday and the area was sealed off following an inspection of the property.

The man in his mid 30s was found nearby and arrested. He is being detained at Kilkenny Garda station under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

The scene on Church Lane has been preserved and investigations are ongoing.